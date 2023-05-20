Water supply did not happen from Rukka Dam, 5 lakh people did not get water, drinking water supply will be normal from today

Ranchi: Water supply from Rukka Dam was completely disrupted on Friday. Because of this five lakh people did not get water. In order to ensure uninterrupted supply in summer, the plant’s water purification center, water treatment plant, all sumps and tanks of Buti reservoir were cleaned on Friday morning. EE Radheshyam Ravi of Rukka Division told that water will start flowing in all the areas from Saturday morning.

There will be supply in all areas from Saturday morning

It was said that the cleaning work would continue from eight in the morning till eight in the night, but the work continued till late night. In such a situation, water supply can be normal from Saturday morning itself. EE Radheshyam Ravi of Rukka Division told that water will start flowing in all the areas from Saturday morning.

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh met Union Agriculture Secretary, demanded Rs 9682 crore for drought relief

Supply disrupted in these areas

Bariatu, Kokar, Kantatoli, Booti Mod, Irba, Bahu Bazar, Station Road Chutia, Namkum, Lowadih, Main Road, Hindpiri, Old Ranchi, Harmu Road, Kishoreganj, Ratu Road, Morhabadi, Pahari Mandir Area, Kumhar Toli, Keshav Nagar, There was no water supply in Khadgarha, Mahuatoli, Madhukam, Piska Mod, Anand Nagar, Kailash Nagar and surrounding areas.

CBI and ED epidemic in Jharkhand after Corona, CM Hemant Soren said after giving appointment letters to teachers drinking water supply in ranchi jharkhand