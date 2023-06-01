Water transport: The process of construction of community jetty and ro-ro terminal in river Ganga started, mini port will be developed

A state in Eastern India: In Bhagalpur district, the process of construction of mini port-like community jetty and ro-ro terminal has been expedited to facilitate ship and boat operations in river Ganga. Community jetties will be built at Kahalgaon Ghat, Bateshwar Sthan Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Tintanga Gopalpur. At the same time Ro-Ro terminal will be constructed at Kahalgaon Ghat and Tintanga Ghat. Trucks will be made to cross by ship between the two roll on-roll off i.e. ro-ro terminals. At the same time, arrangements will be made for the stoppage of ships and boats in the community jetty. Through the platform made of concrete, passengers will easily be able to board the boat and ship. At the same time, tourist and cargo ships plying between Kolkata to Patna and Allahabad will get a place to stop. At present, boats and ships are stopping at Kachchi Ghat in Sultanganj, Kahalgaon and Tintanga. Due to this, the passengers crossing the river face a lot of trouble. The problem increases manifold especially during the rainy season. But after the development of community jetty and ro-ro terminal, shipping will get a new dimension in the district.

NOC process will be completed today

Regarding the construction of community jetty and ro-ro terminal, the DM has nominated all the subdivisional officers of the district as nodal officers for issuing NOCs. Today on Friday, video conferencing will be done by the Chief Secretary of Bihar. Instructions will be given to the DM regarding the construction of community jetty and Ro-Ro terminal on behalf of the Chief Secretary. Tell that NOC has been issued for the construction of community jetty at Tintanga Ghat, Kahalgaon Ghat and Bateshwar Sthan Ghat. At the same time, CO Sultanganj and SDO Bhagalpur have been directed to issue NOC for the construction of community jetty at Sultanganj Ghat.

Waterway being developed with the help of World Bank

Let us tell you that with the amount of 10 thousand crores received from the World Bank, the facility of ship operation is being increased in the river Ganga between Haldia and Allahabad of Kolkata by the Central Inland Waterways Authority. In this regard, river Ganga between Haldia and Allahabad has been declared as National Waterway number one.

