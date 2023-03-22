Wayne University professor predicts the consequences of Trump’s detention

Former U.S. President and Republican primary nominee in the 2024 election, Donald Trump, is waiting for the police to come after him, he wrote on his Truth Social social network. However, experts see in such humility not at all an admission of guilt or remorse. For Trump, there is another chance to attract attention before the start of the election campaign.

“It is not clear how Trump’s detention will affect the Republican Party or his election campaign, as this is a completely unprecedented story. No U.S. president, past or present, has ever faced criminal charges,” said Said Khan, a professor at Wayne University in Detroit.

He added that many members of the Republican Party, including Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, have rallied around Trump, arguing that any potential allegations are overly politicized.

“The ex-president himself seems to be betting on publicity to support his election campaign, playing the victim of a politically motivated witch hunt,” Khan summed up.

Trump’s arrest could happen on March 21st. The American media note that Trump may be detained as part of the investigation into the 2016 case. We are talking about a bribe to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels for hushing up the scandal associated with her and the former American leader, who at that time was still a presidential candidate.

Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly sent her $130,000 to keep Daniels from telling the public about her affair with the billionaire in 2006.