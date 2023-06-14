WB News: Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Raju Jha murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the incident of murder of coal and hotelier Raju Jha of West Burdwan district. While hearing the case on Wednesday, a bench of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajasekhar Mantha handed over the investigation of the murder case to the CBI. Along with this, the High Court has also fixed a time limit for the CBI to investigate the matter.

CBI directed to complete the investigation in 4 months

The bench directed the CBI to submit a complete report of the investigation process within four months. The CBI has been directed to submit the report to the High Court in the next 16 weeks. On Wednesday, a bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also directed the West Bengal Police to immediately hand over all the documents related to the case, including the case diary, to the officials of the central agency.

Raju was killed while going to Delhi

It may be noted that coal and hotelier Raju Jha was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to its office in New Delhi on April 3. It has been told that Raju Jha had left for Kolkata from Durgapur in order to go to New Delhi on the summons of ED. He had a program to go from Kolkata to New Delhi. But on April 1, when he was coming to Kolkata from his native place in Dugarpur, at the same time, unknown miscreants opened fire on him on the national highway near Shaktigarh in East Burdwan, killing him on the spot.

Raju was going in the car of animal smuggling accused

It has been told that Raju Jha’s friend Bratin Mukhopadhyay was also with him at the time of the incident and he also got injured. After this, it was learned that Raju Jha was not coming to Kolkata in his car on the day of the incident. The vehicle he was in belonged to Abdul Latif, an accused in the cattle smuggling case. A special investigation team of the police started investigating the case and arrested three people. But till now the main accused of the murder have not been found.

Abdul Latif’s name in the charge sheet of coal smuggling case

According to the information, Abdul Latif was also present in the car along with Raju Jha at the time of the incident and Abdul Latif’s name is included in the charge sheet of the coal smuggling case. During the hearing of the case on Wednesday, the court also noted that there is a possibility of coal smuggling in the Raju Jha murder case.

State agencies hand over all documents to CBI

That’s why the state has been asked to hand over all the documents including case diaries to CBI, ACB and SP of Anti-Corruption Branch soon. During the hearing of the case, the Additional Solicitor General told the court that the CBI is ready to take over the investigation of the said case.

