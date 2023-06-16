We also did not wear bangles in our hands, will react on action, Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s announcement regarding Uttarakhand

Lucknow “Don’t force us to react to any action.” This statement of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, National President of Ittehad-e-Millat Council associated with Dargah Ala Hazrat, has created a stir in politics. Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who has been in limelight for his controversial statements, called a press conference on Friday on the issue of Muslims in Uttarakhand. In a strong tone, he says that do not force us to react to any action. We have also not worn bangles in our hands. We will go to any extent. Will go till Dehradun to gherao the Uttarakhand government.

The government should crack down on Hindu organizations

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan has demanded from the government that the crackdown on Hinduist organizations should be tightened. Organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal claim to work in the interest of the country but their activities are anti-national. The government should treat them. Tombs and mosques are being demolished due to the negligence of the Uttarakhand government. Muslims are being forced to migrate. BJP is doing the work of provoking Muslims.

Support for Uniform Civil Code

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan has supported the Uniform Civil Code. Maulana said that Muslims do not need to oppose the Uniform Civil Code. It is in everyone’s interest and everyone should support it. Maulana came into controversy last month during the UP civic elections 2023 by making the Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf murders a political issue. Describing the murder of Mafia Brothers as an anti-Muslim action, Ateeq, Ashraf’s murder and Azam Khan’s revenge had been announced.