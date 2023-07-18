‘We are now part of NDA as our concerns have been addressed’, Chirag calls himself PM’s Hanuman

NDA Meeting News: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said his party has formally joined the NDA alliance after the BJP leadership addressed “some of his genuine concerns”. Chirag Paswan said in a press conference that the NDA will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

What was the conversation with Home Minister and BJP President

While the LJP (Ram Vilas) leader did not divulge details of what transpired during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, he made it clear that “all the concerns of his party were positively addressed by him”. addressed”.

Party will contest from Hajipur – Chirag Paswan

He also said that his party would contest from Hajipur, the Lok Sabha seat currently represented by his uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. Explaining the background of his party’s decision to return to the NDA, Chirag said that it was not possible for them to continue with an alliance that included other opposition parties.

Opposition Meeting: Mahajutan of opposition party in Bengaluru, meeting being held in closed room, see photos here

Called himself Hanuman of Narendra Modi

He further said that therefore, “we entered the 2020 Bihar assembly elections alone and tried our best, in which we were quite successful. Let us tell you that Chirag Paswan once again presented himself as Narendra Modi’s Hanuman while making a formal announcement of Lok Janshakti Party joining the NDA. Chirag said that last time he did not win a single seat in Bihar, this time the target is to win 40 seats out of 40.

Uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras is staking claim for this seat

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, who joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said his party will contest from the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar amid a dispute with him. Uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras is also staking claim from this seat.

Preparation for meeting of opposition leaders in Bengaluru, know which leaders will be involved

LJP will contest from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat

In an exclusive interview with India Today after joining the NDA alliance, Chirag Paswan said, “I can say with confidence that LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat.” The Hajipur seat is significant as Chirag Paswan’s father Ram Vilas Paswan was the MP from this constituency between 2014 and 2019. He was also a cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, holding the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Sector.

There was no deal with BJP regarding ministries

After this, Pashupati Kumar Paras became the MP of Hajipur in 2019. Soon after his death, he was inducted into the Union Cabinet after the late Ram Vilas Paswan parted ways with the LJP. Chirag Paswan also said that no deal has been done with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding ministries.

I don’t feel bad about my uncle – Chirag Paswan

Responding to Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras’s allegations regarding the Hajipur seat, Jamui MP Chirag Paswan said that he did not feel bad about what his uncle had said and added that he had utmost respect for him. He said, “He is elder to me. He is my uncle and he has every right to criticize. I will not answer him in such a tone. I was not taught about this in my upbringing.

‘Minister post is not my priority’

Dismissing speculations about his inclusion in the Union Cabinet, Chirag Paswan said that holding a ministerial post is not a priority for him and it is a big responsibility. He said, “I saw my father becoming a cabinet minister. It is a big responsibility. For me, holding ministerial post is not my priority. I am happy that BJP has given this honor to my father. On how many seats will I contest in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, Junior Paswan said that it will be announced at the appropriate time.