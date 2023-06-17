We are proud of our rich and diverse culture: PM Modi

New Delhi, 17 June (Hindustan Times). On completion of 9 years of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a detailed information about important works related to conservation of cultural heritage, honoring the legacy of nation builders, redevelopment and rejuvenation of spiritual places across the country. Efforts made in this direction in the last 9 years have been presented through articles, graphics and videos etc. under Conversing Cultural Heritage on www.narendramodi.in/vikasyatra.

Sharing the link, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Saturday, “We are proud of our rich and diverse culture. Several efforts have been made towards reviving and honoring the glorious heritage of India, which has further deepened the bond between our youth and our culture.”

In Kanvasing Cultural Heritage Giant Statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat – Statue of Unity, Giant Statue of Ramanujacharya Swami in Telangana – Statue of Equality, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Karnataka – Statue of Prosperity, Statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath Dham, New Delhi The statue of Netaji Subhash Bose on the path, the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi, the statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU, the statue of Birsa Munda in Ranchi and the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Pune are specially mentioned. Along with this, the construction of a grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has also been presented with special importance. In the Modi government, along with saving the heritage of the country’s culture, civilization and historical importance and making people aware of them, the efforts made to bring to the fore the saga of the sacrifice of the anonymous freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country in the 75th year of independence. Information will also be found here.