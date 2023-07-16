‘We don’t blame China, Bhutan for floods’, Himanta Biswa Sarma targets Kejriwal

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma On Sunday, the AAP government should not blame other states for the flood-like situation in Delhi and should focus on solving the problem. Sarma said water from China and Bhutan also causes floods in Assam but his government has “prescribed a scientific response” instead of blaming their governments.

Aam Aadmi Party blames Haryana for floods

In fact, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP-led governments at the Center and Haryana of hatching a conspiracy to put the national capital in flood crisis by releasing water from the Hathinikund barrage. Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, who were recently inducted in Kejriwal’s cabinet to replace Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, urged the Haryana government not to supply water to other states, especially the Eastern Canal that goes to UP. Questioned when given.

Statement of Himanta Biswa Sarma

On the other hand, on your statement, the Chief Minister of Assam said, “I am seeing various statements that water is coming from Haryana and UP. Water knows no geography. We also get water from Arunachal Pradesh, China and Bhutan, but we do not criticize them as we believe it is a natural phenomenon and we have to decide a scientific response to it,”

Blaming other state governments will not solve the problem – Himanta

Amid blame game over the flood-like situation in the national capital, he said, “Blaming other state governments is not going to solve the problem, it is your problem and you have to solve it yourself.” Earlier in the day, Sarma also took a jibe at Kejriwal by reminding him of his previous invitation to Delhi and said he was ready to go to Kejriwal’s house. Taking a dig at the waterlogging near Kejriwal’s house in Delhi’s Civil Lines, the BJP leader said, “I am still waiting for the invitation. It has been six months. If the invitation comes today, I will go to his house.” I’m ready.”

The war of words between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kejriwal is very old

The war of words between Kejriwal and Himanta Biswa Sarma began during the pandemic when the then Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia linked Assam CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma to the PPE kit controversy. Kejriwal and Himanta fought over their job claims and the Delhi CM invited his Assamese counterpart to visit Delhi’s schools and hospitals. On this Himanta said that he accepts the invitation but he will go to those places where he wants to go and not where Kejriwal wants to take him.

Kejriwal accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption

After which, in the month of April, Kejriwal said in a Guwahati rally that AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are giving free electricity, and if this party forms the government in Assam, the same will happen here. He also promised jobs for all the unemployed youth of the state if he came to power in Assam. Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP in Assam in 2016. Kejriwal claimed that his government has changed the face of Delhi. What has Hemanta Babu done for the state in seven years? After which, while retorting, Himanta Viswa had said, ‘He had made allegations of corruption against me in the Delhi Assembly but I cannot act on him because he is protected under the rules. I challenged him to repeat the same allegations outside the House and then I will see him in the court.

Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened Kejriwal with defamation suit

He further said, ‘He (Kejriwal) did not dare to say anything here. He spoke a lot but did not say anything on the allegations against me. The Chief Minister of Assam had warned on Friday that he would file a civil suit if Kejriwal leveled corruption charges against him outside the assembly.

Explainer: What is the ‘Global South’ that PM Modi is worried about?