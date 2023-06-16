‘We have built a strong case against Brij Bhushan on the basis of evidence’, claims Delhi Police

Delhi Police claims that on the basis of evidence they Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh A strong case has been made against Earlier, an FIR was filed against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by clubbing together the complaints of six women wrestlers, but the chargesheet filed on Thursday has given details of each case separately and during the investigation and evidence. has been cited. According to police sources investigating in each case, while Singh has been accused of sexually assaulting all six complainants, the offense of stalking pertains to only one complainant and molesting only two female wrestlers.

We cannot proceed in the POCSO case after the complainant has denied his allegations- Delhi Police

A senior police officer claimed, “We could not proceed with the POCSO case after the under-18 complainant retracted from her allegations, but we have made an undisputed case in the second FIR and have not gone soft on the WFI president.” .” A protest group of wrestlers, led by Olympians Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, is disappointed with Delhi Police’s recommendation to close the POCSO case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Female player accuses Brij Bhushan of stalking

The offense of stalking has been prescribed for an incident in 2012. One of the complainants claimed that Singh spoke to her mother during a tournament and called her to his room and hugged her like a father. She alleged that after returning home, Singh started calling her mother’s number several times on different pretexts. She also claimed that she had to change her phone number to avoid Singh’s calls.

No evidence found for the allegation

Sources in the know of the developments said the police have been unable to cite technical evidence such as call detail records (CDRs) in the cases as the crimes are not recent. The CDR details are generally preserved by the telecom operators for about one year. “The allegations have been corroborated by certain witnesses like coaches and co-workers etc. of the athletes, and they constitute the major material of the charge sheet. Wherever necessary and available, we have placed on record the CDR details of the last one year.”

FIR registered after 50 days of FIR

Let us tell you that the charge sheet has come less than 50 days after the police registered an FIR in the case based on the statements of the wrestlers protesting against Singh since January this year, raising many questions.

