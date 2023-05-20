We will fulfill the promise made to the people of Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, 20 May (Hindustan Times). Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that we will fulfill the five promises we made to the people of Karnataka. Thanking the people of the state, he said that we do what we say.

Rahul Gandhi said during the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah in Karnataka on Saturday that the five promises made by the Congress party to the people of Karnataka will be fulfilled. The five promises made by us in the first cabinet meeting of the new government of Karnataka will become law.

Rahul said that we fulfill what we say. The people of Karnataka have reposed faith in the Congress. For this, the people of the state deserve congratulations. Today, in the market of hatred, Karnataka has opened lakhs of shops of love. For this, the people of Karnataka deserve congratulations. We do not make false promises. The new Congress government of Karnataka will fulfill 05 promises made in the first cabinet.

In his address, Rahul said that the only reason for this victory is that the Congress party stood with the poor, the weak, the backward, the Dalits, the tribals of Karnataka. We had the truth and there were poor people. The BJP had money, power and much more. All his might was defeated by the people of Karnataka.

It is worth mentioning that before the Karnataka elections, the Congress asked the people of the state to give 200 units of electricity free of cost, Rs. Had promised to give ten kilos of rice free of cost to one and a half thousand BPL families. For this, the Karnataka government is claiming to enact a law in its first cabinet meeting.