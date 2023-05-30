We will not stop wrestlers from immersing their medals in the Ganges, Haridwar SSP issued a statement

President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh The country’s top wrestlers, who are on a dharna demanding his arrest, have spoken of immersing their medals in the Ganges in Haridwar on Tuesday. Hours after the announcement of the plan Haridwar Police Said that they will not stop the wrestlers from doing so. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said, ‘Wrestlers are free to do anything. If they are coming to immerse their medals in the holy Ganges, we will not stop them. Nor have I received any such instructions from my superiors.

SSP of Haridwar said this

Ajay Singh said that people immerse gold, silver and bones in the holy Ganges and wrestlers can immerse their medals if they wish. Singh said that on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, around 15 lakh pilgrims come to Haridwar to take a holy dip in the Ganges and wrestlers are also welcomed. Wrestlers have been protesting since April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment of players, including minors.

Will throw medals in the Ganges, will fast unto death at India Gate, protesting wrestlers said this

The wrestlers were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

On Sunday, the police took many of them into custody when they started marching towards the new parliament building. The police also broke down the tents at the protest site, and booked the organizers of the wrestlers’ protest on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. In statements shared on Twitter on Tuesday, wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat said that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar and immerse their medals in the Ganges at 6 pm.

Sakshi Malik said, will immerse the medal in the Ganges

Sakshi Malik said that these medals are our life, our soul. Today after immersing him in the Ganges there will be no reason to live. That’s why we will start fast unto death at India Gate after that. Earlier, Delhi Police has started investigation by registering two separate FIRs on Brij Bhushan.