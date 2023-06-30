Weak signal from global market, mixed business in Asian markets

New Delhi, 30 June (Hindustan Times). There are signs of weakness from the global market today. All three Wall Street indices closed with losses during the last trading session. European markets also appeared under pressure during the previous trading session. However, one of its three indices registered an increase. Today mixed business is seen in the Asian markets.

During the last trading session, all the three indices of Wall Street faced pressure and ended the business in the red mark. The Dow Jones closed at 33,727.43 with a loss of 219.28 points, or 0.65 percent. Similarly, the S&P 500 index ended the previous session’s trade at 4,348.33 points, down 0.77 per cent. Apart from this, the Nasdaq lost 138.09 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at the level of 13,492.52 points.

The European market also remained under pressure during the last trading session. Indices of two markets in Europe closed in the red with a fall, while one recorded gains. The FTSE index closed at 7,471.69 points, down 0.39 per cent. Similarly, the DAX index closed at a level of 15,946.72 points with a slight weakness of 0.01 percent. On the other hand, the CAC index ended the previous session at a level of 7,312.73 points with a strength of 0.36 percent.

Mixed trading is seen in the Asian markets today. Apart from India, the indices of 5 out of 9 markets in Asia are in the green zone with an increase, while the indices of 3 markets are seen trading in the red zone. The Jakarta Composite Index is not trading today due to a holiday. The Nikkei index has weakened by 236.93 points, or 0.71 percent, to reach the level of 32,997.21 points in the business so far. Similarly, the Hang Seng index is trading at a level of 18,929.69 points with a slight decline of 0.02 percent. Apart from this, the Taiwan Weighted Index is also seen trading at 16,884.35 points, down 0.34 percent in the trading so far.

On the other hand, SGX Nifty is trading at a level of 19,198 points, gaining 0.25 percent. Similarly, the Straits Times Index has reached a level of 3,207.67 points with a slight increase of 0.01 percent. The Kospi index is trading at a level of 2,561.32 points with a gain of 0.44 per cent in the trading so far. Apart from this, the Set Composite Index is trading at a level of 1,498.45 points with a gain of 1.28 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index is trading at a level of 3,207.27 points with a strength of 0.78 percent.