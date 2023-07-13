Weather Alert: Cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal, know where heavy rain will occur in Jharkhand

in the Bay of Bengal cyclonic circulation is being made. There are indications of its impact in Jharkhand as well. Because of this, there may be heavy rainfall at many places. The meteorologist of the Ranchi Meteorological Center of the Meteorological Department (IMD) has told that a cyclonic circulation may form in the Bay of Northwest Bengal around July 16, 2023.

Monsoon trough passing through these places

The Meteorological Department has told that at present the monsoon trough is passing through Jaisalmer, Delhi, Lucknow, Muzaffarpur, Balurghat, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. located in Ranchi weather station The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for the state of Jharkhand, saying that on July 16, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places in the northwestern parts of the state.

Thunderstorm expected from July 13 to 16

Not only this, the possibility of lightning has also been expressed in some areas. According to the Meteorological Center, there are indications of thunder and lightning in Jharkhand from July 13 to July 16. According to the alert of the Meteorological Center, on July 13, clouds will thunder in some places in the state. Thunderstorms can also happen. The situation will remain the same on 14th July as well.

It will rain in these districts on July 15

According to the Meteorological Department, on July 15, in the south-eastern part ie East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Simdega, apart from Palamu, Garhwa and Chatra, there may be heavy rainfall at some places. During this, there are also chances of thunderstorms at some places.

It will rain in Ranchi till July 17

Talking about the weather of the capital Ranchi, it will continue to rain in Ranchi till July 17. On July 13, the sky will be cloudy. Light to moderate rainfall may occur once or twice. The weather is likely to remain the same on 14, 15 and 16 July as well. That means it will be cloudy. Light to moderate rainfall may occur twice or more.

This will be the maximum and minimum temperature of Ranchi

After this, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of moderate rainfall on July 17. According to the weather center, during this period the maximum temperature of Ranchi can come down from 31 degrees on July 13 to 29 degrees. At the same time, there will be no change in the minimum temperature, the Meteorological Department believes. Presently the minimum temperature of Ranchi is 23 degree centigrade.

45 percent less rain than normal in monsoon

Please tell that Jharkhand has received 45 percent less rain than normal during the monsoon. Generally, 316.7 mm of rainfall is considered normal rainfall in Jharkhand between June 1 and July 23. But, this year only 174.1 mm of rainfall has been received, which is much less than normal.

Yellow Alert of the Meteorological Department from 13 to 17 July

However, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for July 13 to July 17. That’s why there is a need to be careful and alert from common people to farmers. During bad weather, do not miss the news if it is not very important. Farmers should not go towards the fields, because there is a possibility of lightning.

stay safe and alert

Not only this, if you have gone out of the house and it seems that lightning may strike, then take shelter in safe pucca houses. Do not stand under a tree or near an electric pole. Keep cattle away from these too.

The beauty of waterfalls fascinates in monsoon

Please tell that Jharkhand is a small state. Here in the monsoon season the beauty of the waterfalls fascinates everyone. There are many beautiful waterfalls in the capital of Jharkhand and its surrounding areas. Jharkhand is famous for mountains, valleys, rivers and forests. People like the weather of Ranchi. When Jharkhand was not a separate state, Ranchi used to be the summer capital of Bihar.

Jharkhand’s temperature had reached 45 degrees

Let us inform that in the summer of this year, the temperature of Jharkhand had reached 45 degree Celsius. After the onset of monsoon rains, the mood of the weather has changed a bit. People have taken relief from the heat. However, in this season people also have to face the humidity. It should be known that the temperature of the cities in Jharkhand is slightly higher, but the weather is cool in the villages.

The weather of Jharkhand is charming in the rainy season

Rainy season is very charming in Jharkhand. You can enjoy the rainy season in Jharkhand from June to September. During this time you can see the unlimited beauty of this beautiful state. In the major hilly areas of Jharkhand, wild flowers come out in the months of June to July, which make the weather even more beautiful. These days, you can enjoy trekking to the waterfalls and river ghats of Jharkhand.

Warning of heavy rain for three days in Jharkhand, Meteorological Department issued yellow alert for Santal Pargana t)weather today