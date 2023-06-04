Weather Alert: Scorching heat in Jharkhand till June 9, increased risk of heat stroke, Meteorological Department issued alert

Weather Alert in Jharkhand: People in Jharkhand are troubled by the scorching heat. There is no hope of getting relief from this heat for a week. The Meteorological Department has also given bad news. The weather has predicted heatwave conditions in different parts of Jharkhand till June 9. heat wave (Heat Wave) Yellow Alert has been issued. In Santal Pargana, from June 5 itself, havoc of heat wave will be visible. The Ranchi-based Meteorological Center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued this warning on Sunday.

Heat wave outbreak in 8 districts on 4th June

In the warning issued by the forecast officer of the Meteorological Department, it has been said that apart from Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Jamtara, Pakur and Sahibganj of Santal Pargana, on June 4 (Monday), some places in the neighboring districts of Giridih and Dhanbad will also be affected. But heat stroke can be viewed. After this, a similar situation may continue for the next 5 days.

On June 5 and 6 heat wave will prevail in Santal and Kolhan divisions

Similarly, on June 5 (Tuesday), people in the eastern part of the state i.e. Santal Pargana will be troubled by heatwave in all the 6 districts (Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj, Pakur and Jamtara). After this, on June 6, the effect of heat wave will be seen in Santal Pargana as well as Dhanbad, Giridih district and all the three districts of Kolhan, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Seraikela Kharsawan.

There will be severe heat in Jharkhand from June 6 to 9

After this, from June 6 to June 9, people will experience intense heat in the entire Jharkhand. The Meteorological Department has also advised people to take precautions during this period. The advisory issued by the Meteorological Department is as follows:

Meteorological Department issued advisory

Avoid getting out of the house between 11 pm and 3 pm.

Wear light colored loose cotton clothes.

If you are going out in the sun, keep your head covered. Use clothes, hats or umbrellas.

Keep drinking enough water. Drink water even if you do not feel thirsty, so that you can avoid dehydration.

Special advice has been given to the working class to avoid going in the sun from 11 am to 4 pm.

If you have to do hard physical work, then choose morning or evening time when it is cool.

If you work outside, then take a little more rest than before.

Along with humans, cattle also need to be protected from the sun. Protect them from sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm. Keep them inside the house, so that they are not affected by the heat.

Irrigate the plants and crops regularly, so that they do not dry up in the scorching heat.

Recognize signs of weakness such as heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps. If dizziness, headache, sweating and seizures occur, consult a doctor.

If you think you might faint or feel sick, go to a doctor or the nearest hospital immediately.

