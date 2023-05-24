Weather disturbance will increase further in Bihar! Know when and where the alert was issued for the strong storm and rain.

Bihar Weather Report: The weather of Bihar (Bihar ka mausam) will now create nuisance. An alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department. The weather has taken a turn since Tuesday and rains and thunderstorms have knocked before the monsoon. On Tuesday, trees were uprooted at many places due to storm and rain. At the same time, more than a dozen deaths have occurred due to lightning within a single day. The rain system has been activated in Bihar and now a special alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department. Know the weather forecast for the next three days.

alert issued

There was a change in the weather of Bihar on Tuesday and heavy rains and thunderstorms caused havoc in many areas. It rained with strong wind in the districts of Kosi-Seemanchal, East Bihar and North Bihar. Orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department in view of the possibility of rain and hailstorm in Araria-Kishanganj in East and West Champaran, Seemanchal.

When the weather changed in Bihar, there was an orgy of death, more than a dozen people died due to cold

effect of strong winds

There are chances of rain in most of the 19 districts of North Bihar. On the other hand, if we talk about South Bihar, there may be moderate and light rain in some places including Patna, Gaya. According to IMD, till May 26, the effect of rain, cold, thunderstorm and hailstorm will be seen in entire Bihar. An appeal has been made to be especially alert from thunderstorms and hailstorms. The effect of strong winds has started appearing since May 23 afternoon.

Storm-water conditions of severe category will be formed

These winds are blowing from north to east. This disturbance has started in North Bihar and it will spread in entire Bihar by 24th and 25th. There is a possibility of severe storm-water conditions in East Bihar. Let us tell you that 13 people have died due to cold wave in Bihar on Tuesday. The change of weather has created a ruckus.