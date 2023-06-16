Weather Forecast: ‘Biparjoy’ cyclone created havoc, know the weather condition

Heavy rain due to ‘Biparjoy’ cyclone

A man and his son died while rescuing their goats stuck in a swollen drain in Bhavnagar amid heavy rains caused by Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat.

many trees were uprooted

Due to the impact of the storm in Mandvi (Kutch district), trees were uprooted in many areas and electricity went off in many areas. At the same time, information has also been received about water filling in the low-lying areas located on the seashore. There was a complete power failure in Mandvi city. Due to the strong winds, many trees were uprooted along the Jakhou-Mandvi road as well as in Mandvi town.

There is a possibility of rain and strong wind in many districts of Gujarat in the next 3 hours.

IMD said, moderate rain (5-15 mm/hr) with light thundershower at 40 kmph in next 3 hours in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Kutch districts of Gujarat. There is a possibility of winds of less than an hour.

Due to the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, it is raining heavily in many cities of Gujarat. It is raining in Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Mandvi.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was disrupted on Thursday due to a landslide near Ramban town of Jammu and Kashmir. Traffic department officials said the landslide occurred around 1 am on the 270-km-long highway near Cafeteria turn, blocking the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The Meteorological Department said that on June 18 and 19, there is a possibility of light rain or thundershowers with strong winds in Delhi. Despite no forecast of rain on Wednesday, it rained at some places in Delhi including Dwarka. The Meteorological Department said that Delhiites can get some respite from the scorching heat due to thunderstorms or light rain for the next few days. According to IMD, till June 20, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 36°C to 39°C.

How is the weather going to be in Jharkhand for the next few days? In this regard, the meteorological center located in Ranchi has given information and issued a chart.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ will have maximum effect till 4-8 pm

Anupam, Deputy Commandant (NDRF, Gandhinagar) told that the teams are taking stock of the low-lying areas. Relief work is being done. Its effect will be maximum till 4-8 pm. We have to prepare differently for a cyclone. There is more cutting work in this.

According to the IMD, Delhi witnessed a cloudy morning on Thursday, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below normal. At the same time, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degree Celsius. According to the IMD, the relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 55 per cent at 8.30 am on Thursday.

National Capital in Delhi Light rain is expected on Thursday along with strong winds. Earlier, the private weather forecasting agency had said earlier this week that there may be light rains in Delhi due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is gaining momentum in the Arabian Sea.

IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra has said that Cyclone Biparjoy is moving towards Saurashtra, Kutch. It is at a distance of about 180 km from Jakhau. Its wind speed is running at a speed of 125-135 kmph. It will reach the coast by evening. It is a very severe cyclonic storm. Due to this trees, small houses, mud houses, tin houses can be damaged.

Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 200 km from the Gujarat coast. Over 74,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas as the cyclone is expected to hit the Gujarat coast by Thursday evening and bring heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in the region, officials said.

The effect of the storm is also being seen in Maharashtra. The effect of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is being seen in Mumbai. High waves are rising in the sea today. High tide can be seen in Mumbai at 10:29 am.

Amit Arora (Collector, Kutch, Gujarat) told that according to the forecast it will make landfall between 4-5 pm today. The district administration is fully prepared for this. 47000 people have been shifted to safer places. Teams of 6 NDRF, 3 RPF and 2 SDRF have been deployed. Army has been kept on stand by.

There are signs of monsoon coming in Jharkhand from June 18 to 21. According to Abhishek Anand, scientist in-charge of the meteorological center, people are not expecting any respite from the heat before this. There is no sign of heatwave in Jharkhand since June 19. Earlier, till June 18, an alert has been issued regarding heat wave in many districts of the state. Mainly it can have an impact in Kolhan and Palamu divisions. In view of the heat, the state government has issued an order to keep the schools from class KG to VIII closed till June 17. Classes from ninth to 12th will operate as before June 15.

The Meteorological Department says that on June 16, the areas around Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore and Jodhpur and on June 17, strong winds with a speed of 60 to 70 km per hour are expected in the areas around Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer. There is apprehension of. There is a possibility of water logging, damage to houses and uprooting of electric poles and trees in the low-lying areas of south-west Rajasthan due to the storm. Instructions have been given to deploy eight companies of SDRF in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner and one company of NDRF in Kishangarh, Ajmer in the state for the rescue of people affected by the storm.

Bad sea condition and strong winds are blowing in Dwarka. Cyclones can cause major damage to industry, as ships under construction on the coast cannot be easily moved to safety.

The intensification of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ caused high tidal waves in Gujarat. According to IMD, VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) ‘Biparjoy’ will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts b/w Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau port by today evening.

On June 16, the Jaipur Meteorological Center has issued a warning of extremely heavy rains in Barmer and Jalore, very heavy rains in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali and Sirohi and heavy rains in Bikaner, Udaipur and Rajsamand. On the other hand, on June 17, 2023, very heavy rains in Barmer, Jalore, Pali, Jodhpur and Nagaur, very heavy rains in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Sirohi and Rajsamand and Churu, Sikar, Jaipur, Tonk, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Heavy rain warning has been issued in Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Banswara.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will have no impact on the further advance of monsoon and the progress of seasonal rainfall system. He said that if Cyclone Biparjoy moves north-west towards Oman, it would affect the flow of monsoon. The cyclone has aided the progress of the monsoon by strengthening the equatorial current as it lay over the southeast Arabian Sea.

Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Southern Peninsula and East India and adjoining areas from June 18 to 21. The progress of Monsoon was initially delayed due to the presence of Cyclone Biperjoy in the Arabian Sea. The southwest monsoon arrived in India on June 8, which usually reaches Kerala on June 1.

It rained in some parts of Delhi including Dwarka on Wednesday, while there was no possibility of rain during the day. The Meteorological Office said that light rain and thundershowers are expected in Delhi in the next few days. According to the Meteorological Office, till June 20, the maximum temperature is expected to be between 36 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy sky on Thursday and very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places in the evening.

Light rain or thundershowers are expected in Delhi on June 18 and 19. Strong winds are expected in Delhi on Thursday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 39 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain may occur over the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, Assam, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Very strong winds are likely over Northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells is likely over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain may occur over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Interior Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha and North-East Bihar. Light rain is likely over Gujarat region, Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Lakshadweep.