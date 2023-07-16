Weather Forecast: Chance of heavy rain in these states on Monday, know the weather condition of your area

Light rain possible in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

According to Skymet Weather, light rain is possible in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, rest of Northeast India, Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Saurashtra and Kutch.

Orange alert in Uttarakhand

It rained at many places in Uttarakhand on Sunday as well, due to which landslides blocked traffic on several roads, including the Badrinath National Highway. In the latest forecast released by the Dehradun Meteorological Center, an “orange alert” has been issued for rain in all 13 districts of the state on Monday, while for Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Kumaon region on July 18. An “Orange Alert” has also been issued for rain.

Light to moderate rain expected in these states

According to Skymet Weather, one or two intense spells of light to moderate rain are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Haryana, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Vidarbha and Telangana.

Yellow alert in Odisha

Umashankar Das (IMD Scientist, Bhubaneswar) told that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the next 24 hours. We have issued Orange alert for 8 districts and Yellow alert for 11-12 districts.

‘Yellow alert’ due to heavy rains in three coastal districts of Karnataka

Due to the possibility of heavy rains in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, a ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for five days from Sunday. Yellow alert means that there can be heavy rain from six to 11 centimeters (cm).

Chance of heavy rain in these states

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, East Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, South Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh There is a possibility of heavy rain.

Flood threat in Himachal Pradesh

IMD-Shimla has issued an alert for Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kullu districts in Himachal Pradesh till July 17. There is a danger of flood here till 17th July.

Heavy rain alert in Rajasthan

So far, 15 out of 33 districts of Rajasthan have received ‘abnormal’ rainfall during the monsoon. According to the Meteorological Department, the rainfall is not less than normal in any district of the state. However, according to a report by the Water Resources Department, Jaisalmer is in the ‘very deficient’ category where it has received 60 per cent or less rainfall than normal. The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rains in Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Tonk on Monday and heavy rains in Alwar, Baran, Dausa on Tuesday.

Heavy rain likely in Jharkhand

Abhishek Anand (IMD Director, Ranchi) said that there is a possibility of heavy rains at some places in Jharkhand and extremely heavy rains in 1-2 districts in the next 2 days. There is a possibility of more rain in the southern and central parts of Jharkhand. Orange alert has been issued in West Singhbhum and Simdega districts. Yellow alert has been issued in most of the districts.

Moderate rain expected in the national capital



The minimum temperature in the capital Delhi was recorded at 25.4 degree Celsius this morning, which is two notches above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in the city during the day. Traffic was affected in many parts of the capital due to waterlogging after heavy rains on Saturday. According to the traffic police, vehicular movement on the Ring Road has been affected due to water logging near the IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway.

rain in himachal pradesh



It rained heavily in some parts of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

Water level starts decreasing in Yamuna



The spate in the Yamuna continues, although the water level in the river has started receding. The water level of the river was recorded at 205.98 meters at 9 am.

waterlogged in some parts of delhi



Due to the spate of the Yamuna river, there is a problem of water-logging in some parts of the capital.

Yamuna river in spate



Due to waterlogging in Delhi, Yamuna river continues to rise, surrounding areas and major roads are affected. The water level of the Yamuna river was recorded at 206.02 meters at 8 am in Delhi.

Heavy rain in Ranchi



It is raining in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi since last evening. After about an hour of rain on Saturday evening, the weather cleared up, but from this morning, once again heavy rain is being seen in the capital. Due to the rain, the roads have been flooded and the drains have also started flowing.

There will be heavy rain in UP for the next 48 hours



The attitude of Ganga and Yamuna is becoming visible in Uttar Pradesh. Both these rivers have come above the danger mark at many places. In such a situation, the risk of flood has increased further. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rains in the state in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Water level recorded above 206 meters in Delhi



The water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 206.14 meters at 06:00 am in Delhi today.

Rain continues in Himachal



Giving information, Vikram Singh, director of IMD Dehradun, has told that, today i.e. on July 16 and 17, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri Garhwal and Haridwar. Red alert has been issued for these four districts and orange alert for the rest. On the other hand, tomorrow i.e. on July 17, there will be heavy rains in Nainital, Champawat, Udhamsinghnagar, there is a possibility of thunderstorm during these two days. From 18 there will be reduction in rain.