Weather Forecast: Chance of rain in these states, know the weather condition of other states including Bihar-Jharkhand

Light rain likely in parts of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

According to Skymet Weather, there may be one or two moderate rains over South Coast of Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. There is a possibility of light rain in some parts of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain likely in Northeast India

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at some places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka. On the other hand, there are chances of light to moderate rains in Haryana, parts of Western Himalayas and one or two places of Delhi and NCR as well as in Northeast India.

Rain in Ahmedabad city ahead of IPL 2023 final

It is raining in some areas of Gujarat. Before the final of IPL 2023, it rained in Ahmedabad city, the effect of which was seen on the game.

#WATCH Gujarat: #IPL2023 It rained in Ahmedabad city ahead of the final. (The video is from outside the Narendra Modi Stadium.) pic.twitter.com/cq7OlLanmX

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 28, 2023



There is a possibility of dust storm here

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain along with hailstorm and dust storm in Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Thunderstorm with heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh

It is raining heavily with thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh. TDP’s program has also been disrupted due to the storm.

#WATCH , Andhra Pradesh: Rain and storm obstruct Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Mahanadu programme, at Vemagiri on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram pic.twitter.com/SKDrYbJXvA

— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023



Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, weather pleasant

It is raining heavily in Chhatarpur of Madhya Pradesh. The weather has become pleasant after the rain. People have got relief from the heat.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Weather turned pleasant after heavy rains in Chhatarpur, people got respite from the heat. pic.twitter.com/QodVvwAf9H

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 28, 2023



Effect of western disturbance, alert issued for heavy rains in Rajasthan

IMD Radheshyam Jaipur said, due to the formation of Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of winds of 60-70 km per hour in the areas of Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar. Another Western Disturbance will be active on May 30, due to which thunderstorms will continue in West and East Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Jaipur for the next 3 days. There is an appeal to the common people and farmers to stay at home.

Due to the formation of Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of winds of 60-70 kmph in the areas of Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar. Another Western Disturbance will be active on May 30, due to which thunderstorms will continue over West and East Rajasthan. Meteorological Department has issued Orange alert for Jaipur for the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/rakuCtSJZ4

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 28, 2023



Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning in Rajasthan

IMD has issued a warning regarding heavy rains in some districts of Rajasthan. It is being speculated that there may be heavy rains in Jhunjhunu. While the Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding rain as well as thunderclap.

yellow rain alert

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, a yellow alert has been issued for rain on May 28 and 29 in many districts of the national capital Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Chance of heavy rain at isolated places

On May 28, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rains at isolated places in North-West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Northeast Rajasthan.

Strong winds likely in northwest India

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strong winds in North West India. There is a possibility of light/moderate rain in these areas. The Meteorological Department has also expressed the possibility of lightning at some places.

Bihar weather

IMD Patna has expressed the possibility of rain, thunderstorm and thunderstorm on Sunday at many places in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi.

rain alert in up

Sunday morning started with a clear sky in UP’s capital Lucknow and surrounding areas. According to Mohammad Danish, senior scientist of Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there is a possibility of torrential rains in western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while there will be movement of clouds in the central parts and it may rain. Due to western disturbance, rain has been recorded in the entire state. After its effect subsides, an increase in temperature will be seen. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for lightning accompanied by thunderstorms in more than 50 districts of the state.

‘Orange’ alert issued for many areas of Rajasthan

The Meteorological Department issued an ‘Orange’ alert for many parts of Rajasthan, where it is expected to rain with thunderstorms on May 28-29. The Meteorological Department has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for May 30-31. An official of the Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of thunderstorm and hailstorm on May 28-29 due to fresh western disturbance in many parts of the state. The Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions, where wind speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour and rain is expected.

There may be heavy rains in these states

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur over Haryana, parts of North and East Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Karnataka. Light to moderate rains may occur over parts of Sikkim, Northeast India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Weather of Bihar and Jharkhand

According to Skymet Weather, the rain activities which will reduce significantly over the Western Himalayas. Light rain is likely at 1 or 2 places over Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.