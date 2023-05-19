Weather Forecast: Chances of rain in Delhi, know the weather condition of other states including Jharkhand-Bihar

Rain, snowfall likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Light to moderate rain occurred in many parts of Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours. The Meteorological Office gave this information. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain till May 22 (Monday). The IMD has predicted that during this period, there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in the middle hills, while there may be moderate rain and snowfall in the higher reaches on May 19, 20 and 22.

There is a possibility of dust storm here

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of thunderstorm and dust storm at one or two places in Haryana, North Rajasthan and Delhi.

Moderate rain at one or two places in Andhra Pradesh

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain is possible over Kerala and interior Tamil Nadu. Moderate rain may occur at one or two places over Coastal Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain possible here

According to Skymet Weather, scattered light to moderate rain is possible with scattered snowfall in the upper reaches of the Western Himalayas.

Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy rains possible here

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, one or two heavy spells of rain are possible with light to moderate rains over parts of Northeast India and West Bengal.

A trough from North Bihar to Central Chhattisgarh

According to Skymet Weather, a Western Disturbance is seen in the form of a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir. A trough is going from North Bihar to Central Chhattisgarh. Another trough is going from Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu, due to which change in weather can be seen.

How will the weather be during the next 24 hours

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, one or two heavy spells of rain with light to moderate rain are possible over parts of Northeast India and West Bengal. At the same time, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with scattered snowfall in the upper reaches of the Western Himalayas. Light to moderate rains are also possible over Kerala and Interior Tamil Nadu.

Dust storm expected in Delhi

Capital Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius this morning, five notches below normal. India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information. According to IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 40 degree Celsius today. According to the daily bulletin issued by the department, there is a possibility of dust storm or thundershower in the city during the day.

Waterlogging at many places in Guwahati

Waterlogging was seen in many parts after rains in Guwahati.

No respite from heat in Jharkhand

Electricity has left no stone unturned to make people who have been ravaged by the scorching heat for the past several days cry. People facing the crisis of frequent power cuts had to face a double whammy on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the mercury was at 43 and heat wave was going on, while power cut was also on the cards. Due to this people had to face a lot of trouble.

Hail fell with rain in UP

Change in the weather was seen in UP today including capital Lucknow and other places. The sky is cloudy and the weather has become pleasant due to the winds. On the other hand, on Wednesday, rain and hail fell in many places in the western part of the state, due to which a drop in temperature was recorded.

heavy rain in the capital

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning lashed parts of the national capital.

