Weather Forecast: Chances of rain in UP-Delhi, know the weather condition of other states including Bihar-Jharkhand

Heat wave will continue till June 7 in many districts of West Bengal

IMD has issued a heat wave warning for various districts of West Bengal till June 7.

IMD has issued a heat wave warning for various districts of West Bengal till June 7. pic.twitter.com/OEBoHUpXZN

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 1, 2023



There is a possibility of rain in Jharkhand on June 7.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be light rain with thunder at some places in the north-eastern parts of Jharkhand. However, there is a possibility of clear sky and dry weather in the next 5 days. There is also no possibility of any change in the maximum temperature.

Delhi’s climate

The starting day of June in the national capital Delhi was relatively cold and cloudy. According to the Safdarjung Observatory, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, which is six notches below normal. The India Meteorological Department said that there is a forecast of cloudy, light rain and strong winds during the day. The maximum temperature can remain close to 35 degree Celsius.

Rain continues in Haryana, Punjab

It rained again in many parts of Haryana and Punjab, due to which the minimum temperature remained below the normal temperature of this season. The Meteorological Department said that in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, it rained in Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Rupnagar. happened.

It will rain in Uttar Pradesh

It is being seen continuously in the weather of Uttar Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of dust storm and rain in the state on Thursday as well. More effect of this can be seen in western UP. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in many districts regarding this.

Jharkhand Weather

The Meteorological Department located in Ranchi has given information about the weather of Jharkhand. In this regard, a chart has been issued by the department.

jharkhand weather

Chances of rain in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

Due to the fresh western disturbance, there will be a change in the weather. According to the Meteorological Department, due to this it may rain in the capital Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand even today. In these states, heavy rains with strong winds can be seen in different areas.

Delhi weather pleasant

According to the IMD in Delhi, the average maximum temperature of May 2023 was the lowest recorded in the last 36 years. Local resident Bhushan Narula told that the weather of Delhi is very pleasant. The weather is great for exercising. This is happening due to climate change. What effect it will have in the coming years cannot be said.

Delhi: According to IMD, the average maximum temperature for May 2023 has been recorded as the lowest in the last 36 years. Bhushan Narula, a local resident said, "The weather of Delhi is very pleasant. The weather is great for exercising. This is happening due to climate change. What effect will this have in the years to come? pic.twitter.com/ccsvCvF33x

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 1, 2023



rain in hubli

The weather has become pleasant after rain in Hubli, Karnataka this morning. People got relief from the heat.

#WATCH , Karnataka: Rain lashes several parts of Hubballi. pic.twitter.com/tzCYuJXwqh

— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023



Light rain with thunderstorm in Jaipur

In Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, there was light rain with thunderstorm, due to which the weather has become pleasant. People have got relief from the heat.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Due to light rain with thunderstorm in Jaipur, the weather became pleasant, people got relief from the heat. pic.twitter.com/xEtlgnYhfM

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 1, 2023



This year’s May in Delhi was the coldest in 36 years

This time the month of May was the coldest in Delhi in the last 36 years. The IMD said on Wednesday that due to excessive rains in May, the average maximum temperature was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said that in May 1987, the average maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius. The average maximum temperature in May this year was 36.8 degree Celsius, which is the lowest since 1987, he said.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Dusty storm may occur in these states

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at one or two places over Western Himalayas, parts of Punjab, South Karnataka, Coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep. On the other hand, light to moderate rain and dust storm can occur in some parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Chances of light rain here

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On the other hand, there are chances of light rain at one or two places in West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and northern parts of Gujarat, South Central Maharashtra.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius at 14 places in Bihar

Heat wave continues in Bihar and maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius or more was recorded at 14 places on Wednesday. Bihar’s capital Patna recorded a temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there will be no major change in the maximum temperature at many places in Bihar till June 4.