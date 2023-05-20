Weather Forecast: Delhi’s weather will change, know the weather condition of other states

Bihar weather

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry in Bihar till May 22. On May 23, a big change will be seen in the weather. There is a possibility of rain with strong wind in 19 districts. Whereas, on May 24-25, the possibility of rain with strong wind has been issued in the entire state.

weather change signs

The Meteorological Department has again indicated a change in the weather from May 22, due to which people can get relief. Due to the new Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of light rain on 23-24 and 25 May.

Dust storm can be seen

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, the weather will be mainly dry in Western Himalayas, Northwest and Central India. After the next two days, dust storm can be seen in different states in the plains of North India.

Heat wave may prevail in many areas of Chhattisgarh

It is scorching heat in Chhattisgarh. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heat wave in many areas of the state. In Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur, Mungeli, Korwa, Raigarh, Janjgir, Balodabazar, Durg, Raipur may experience heat wave from May 21.

It will rain in Delhi

The effect of Western Disturbance can be seen in Delhi. The Meteorological Department estimates that once again the sky of Delhi may become cloudy from Sunday. Although the sky is clear in Delhi now. The mercury has risen. The maximum temperature can be recorded around 41 degree Celsius.

monsoon knocks

The southwest monsoon reached the southeast part of the Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands and the south Andaman Sea on Friday. The India Meteorological Department had said earlier this week that the onset of monsoon over Kerala would take a little longer than the normal date of June 1.

The sky will be clear in Delhi

In the national capital Delhi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degree Celsius on Saturday morning, which is two notches below normal. According to the IMD, the relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 52 per cent at 8.30 am on Saturday. The department has expressed the possibility of the sky being mainly clear in the city during the day. At the same time, the maximum temperature can be recorded around 41 degree Celsius.

people trapped in snow were rescued

Around 110 people, including tourists, who were stranded due to snowfall at Baralacha La in Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, were safely evacuated after a 15-hour long rescue operation. Several people, including 48 women and seven children, traveling in 34 vehicles were stranded at Baralacha La on Thursday after a road became slippery due to snowfall and a truck going to Leh broke down there, Lahaul Spiti police said.

Heat will increase in Delhi

The Meteorological Department has said that the temperature in Delhi can reach 41 degrees on Saturday. The Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature can be around 24.4 degree Celsius. According to IMD, the sky will be clear in Delhi on Saturday.

Rain in many parts of Bihar

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places over Northeast India during the next 24 hours. At the same time, there may be one or two moderate rains in Sikkim, Northeast Bihar and Kerala. Light rain may occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Karnataka and Coastal Odisha.

It may rain in these areas

A Western Disturbance is forming a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir. One trough is going from North Bihar to Central Chhattisgarh, while another trough is going from Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu. Due to this, it may rain in some areas of Northeast India in the next 24 hours.