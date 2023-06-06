Weather Forecast: Due to severe heat and heatwave, schools in Tamil Nadu closed till June 13

Many parts of the country are in the grip of heat and severe heat wave. The maximum temperature has crossed 40 degrees. monsoon The delay has further increased the concern of the people. Here, in view of the heatwave situation in Tamil Nadu, the school has been ordered to be closed.

Schools in Tamil Nadu closed till June 13

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin has ordered the closure of the school to save children from health and rising heat. As per the order, classes 6th to 12th have been closed till 11th June, schools will open from 12th June. While classes 1st to 5th will open from 14th June.

Maximum temperature crossed 40 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

A continuous increase in the maximum temperature is being recorded in Tamil Nadu. Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recorded maximum temperatures of 39°C-41°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by about 2°C-4°C during the next two days. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail during the next two days.

Chief Minister Blitz Stalin orders that the reopening of schools is postponed to protect the health of students from the effects of rising temperature. Schools will reopen for classes 6th to 12th from June 12 and for classes 1st to 5th from June 14: Tamil Nadu School Education…

Low pressure area over Arabian Sea may turn into a cyclonic storm: IMD

India meteorological department The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea in South Porbandar in Gujarat is likely to move northwest and turn into a cyclonic storm. The Meteorological Department said in a bulletin that the low pressure area was located about 920 km west-southwest Goa, 1,120 km south-southwest Mumbai, 1,160 km south Porbandar and 1,520 km south Karachi in Pakistan at 5.30 am. . The depression is very likely to move northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

