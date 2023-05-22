Weather Forecast: Heat wave will prevail in all districts in Jharkhand today, temperature will exceed 40 degrees, yellow alert issued

Ranchi. The Meteorological Center has issued a forecast that heat wave will prevail in all the districts of the state on Monday. A yellow alert has been issued regarding this, while the maximum temperature will cross 40 degree Celsius. On Tuesday also, the maximum temperature can be 40 degree Celsius or more, but on this day there is a possibility of thunderstorm with clouds and thunder at some places in the state. During this, wind can blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

In the capital Ranchi too, rain with thunder is expected at many places from May 23. After this the temperature may drop slightly. The weather pattern is expected to remain like this for the next two-three days. Light rain may occur in the capital and surrounding areas from May 25. The wind speed may be higher than normal. Here, on Sunday, the maximum temperature of Daltonganj and Jamshedpur remained close to 45 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature of the capital also crossed 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of all the districts of the state is running above normal by about four to seven degrees Celsius.

Where will be the temperature today

District – Max Forecast

Garhwa-45

Palamu – 45

Latehar-43

Chatra-45

Lohardaga-42

Gumla-42

Simdega-42

Koderma-44

Hazaribagh-43

Ramgarh-42

Ranchi-41

peg-41

West Singhbhum-43

East Singhbhum-43

Seraikela Kharsawan-43

Bokaro-43

Giridih-43

Deoghar-42

Dhanbad-42

Jamtara-42

Dumka-40

Godda-40

Pakur-40

Sahibganj -40

