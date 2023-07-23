Weather Forecast: Heavy devastation in Leh, rains of disaster in Himachal and Uttarakhand, will Delhi drown again!

Weather Forecast: With the arrival of monsoon, rains created havoc in many states of the country. Rains have created havoc in most of the states of the country. From the mountains to the plains, there is only water. Meanwhile, after ten years, clouds and rain have once again wreaked havoc in the Leh town of the icy desert Ladakh. While most of the roads have been damaged due to cloudburst amid continuous rains in Leh city, there are flood-like situations due to cloudburst. The sudden flood that came late at night did not even give the people a chance to recover. Mud along with water has filled the residential areas. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rains in many states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand till July 25.

heavy rain in maharashtraThe havoc of rain is also visible in many areas of Maharashtra. Due to heavy rains in the Yavatmal area of ​​the state, the roads have become ponds. Due to continuous rains, waterlogging is being seen at many places. Normal life is badly affected due to heavy rains. Waist-length water is flowing on the roads. Due to the incessant rains, rain water has entered people’s homes. Same was the condition of Mumbai as well. Due to heavy rains, which led to water-logging in low-lying areas, traffic was blocked in the city and its suburbs. Heavy rains lashed most parts of the city and suburbs, causing water-logging in low-lying areas like Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar and Chembur.

Maharashtra | NDRF continues search & rescue operation at Raigad Irshalgad landslide-hit area: NDRF IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. pic.twitter.com/x8Ad0TK8QL

Heavy rains in Punjab and HaryanaHere, Punjab and Haryana are also in a bad condition due to rain. It rained heavily in many areas of both the states on Saturday. Due to heavy rains, there was water-logging in the low-lying areas of the states. At the same time, due to heavy rains, the water level in Bhakra dam has also increased considerably. The visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor has also been suspended for two days due to rain. Due to the heavy rains, the water flow in Hathinikund barrage located in Yamunanagar was 87177 cusecs at 8 am on Saturday, which increased to 251987 cusecs at 2 pm. Significantly, the maximum water storage capacity of Bhakra Nangal Dam is 1680 feet, which has currently reached 1652 feet.

Nepalese couple killed in landslide in Shimla

For the past several days, rains have created havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Ganga river is in spate due to heavy rains. Incidents of landslides are also coming to the fore. In the past, a Nepali couple died in Shimla after being hit by a landslide. At the same time, due to the flood, a hotel collapsed in which an elderly person and his grandson died. At the same time, many houses and vehicles have been damaged in Rohru after the sudden flood due to heavy rains. Let us tell you that it is raining heavily in some parts of Himachal Pradesh since Friday. Rain continued in many areas till Saturday. Till 8.30 am on Saturday, Renuka/Dadahu recorded maximum rainfall of 195 mm while Pachhad received 103 mm, Nahan 91 mm, Chopal 90 mm.

Bus stuck in river on UP-Uttarakhand border In Bijnor district on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a bus of UP Transport Corporation got stuck in the strong current of Kotwali river on Saturday morning. All the 40 passengers of the roadways bus were taken out safely from the JCB machine. However, the bus got stuck in the river.

Special things:-

Heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana, flood threat looms again in Delhi

Roads became ponds in Mumbai, heavy rains in Gujarat

Heavy to very heavy rain forecast in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir till 25

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to heavy rains and landslides at many places in Ramban.

Due to torrential rains, there is a flood-like situation in some parts of Gujarat.

Couple in Gujarat’s Junagadh due to heavy rain

45 people stranded in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal, IAF helicopter involved in rescue operation

Amarnath Yatra halted at Ramban due to heavy rains and landslides

Flood threat again in DelhiIt rained heavily in the last two days in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Because of this, due to the release of water from the Hathini Kund barrage into the Yamuna river, once again the danger of flood has started looming in Delhi. Due to release of water from Hathini Kund Barrage in Yamuna, the water level of Yamuna again started flowing above the danger mark. Let me tell you, the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi came down below the danger mark on Saturday morning, which was around 205.33 meters for the last few days. According to the data released by the Central Water Commission regarding the water level of the Yamuna, the water level had come down to 205.16 meters by 4 pm on Saturday.

