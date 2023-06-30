Weather Forecast: Heavy rain in Delhi, know the weather condition of other states including UP-Bihar

Weather Forecast LIVE: Chance of light rain

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light rain is very likely at 1 or 2 places over Central and West Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Tamil Nadu, parts of Interior Karnataka and Telangana and Kutch .

Weather Forecast LIVE: Light to moderate rain likely in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Northeast India, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Himachal Pradesh received 20 percent more rainfall in June

Himachal Pradesh received 20 per cent more rainfall in June and the state recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall this month against the normal of 101.11 millimeters (mm). Kataula in Mandi district received the highest rainfall of 163.3 mm in a single day on June 24. In June this year, the state was affected by four active Western Disturbances, which resulted in widespread rains over the state.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Chances of normal or above normal rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that normal or above normal rainfall is likely over central India and adjoining south peninsular as well as most parts of east India and some areas of northeast and northwest India in the month of July. .

Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of central India and adjoining south peninsular and east India and some areas of Northeast and Northwest India in the month of July 2023: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Chance of heavy rain in some places

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rain is very likely over parts of Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain in Delhi

It is raining heavily in the country’s capital Delhi, due to which life has been affected. The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 25 degree Celsius on Friday.

#WATCH , Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi.(Visuals from Firozeshah Road) pic.twitter.com/69LWdsCnpq

— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rains in Patna, see how the weather will be for the next four days

Maximum temperature forecast for Patna on 1st July – 30°C

July 2 Patna maximum temperature forecast – 32 degree Celsius

Maximum temperature forecast for Patna on 3rd July – 32°C

Maximum temperature forecast for Patna on 4th July – 33°C

Weather Forecast LIVE: Chance of heavy rain in these states

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Southeast Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain at various places in Haryana, Punjab

It rained again in various parts of Punjab and Haryana. The Meteorological Department gave this information today. In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, 28.2 mm of rain was recorded in Haryana’s Karnal, 11 mm in Rohtak, 4 mm in Gurugram, 0.5 mm in Fatehabad and 0.1 mm in Ambala. According to the Meteorological Department, in Punjab, the highest rainfall occurred in Patiala city where 31 mm of rain has been recorded. Apart from Patiala, 9.4 mm of rain was recorded in Ludhiana, 7 mm in Fatehgarh Sahib and 2 mm in Mohali. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 11.4 mm of rain.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Bihar

Due to incessant heavy rains and water-logging in Bihar today, flood-like situation has arisen in many low-lying areas. The officers provided this information. He told that due to heavy rains there was water-logging at many places in Araria, Purnia, Madhepura, Saharsa, Jamui, Katihar and Banka districts. According to the Meteorological Department data, in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, capital Patna received 53.45 mm of rain, while Raniganj received 90.8 mm, Purnia 77.5 mm, Madhepura 75 mm, Saharsa 68.8 mm, Jamui 67.3 mm, 67 mm of rain was recorded in Purnia, 64.5 mm in Katihar and 56 mm in Banka. The Meteorological Office has issued a warning of light to strong winds and thunderstorms in districts like Arwal, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jamui, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Rohtas, Saran and Vaishali.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Car submerged in flood in Gujarat

A car trying to cross an underpass at Mandir Gam in Navsari, Gujarat got stuck in the flood and drowned. The car and the four people in it were pulled out with the help of the fire department and the local people.

#WATCH , Gujarat | A car that was trying to cross an underpass in Mandir Gam, Navsari was stuck and submerged in flood. The car and its four occupants were extricated with the help of the Fire Department and locals. pic.twitter.com/fSJlAIIFaq

— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Water logging in many parts of Samastipur due to rain

Due to heavy rains in the state of Bihar, heavy water-logging was witnessed in many parts of Samastipur. The video is from Sadar Hospital.

#WATCH Bihar: Due to heavy rains in the state, heavy water-logging was witnessed in many parts of Samastipur. The video is from Sadar Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ngkvIOakHf

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 30, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: High tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai

High tidal waves hit Marine Drive in Mumbai.

#WATCH , High tide waves hit Marine Drive in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Rl49Clmmyy

— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius

The minimum temperature in the national capital today was recorded at 25 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed the possibility of cloudy sky and light rain during the day. According to the IMD, the relative humidity in the city stood at 92 per cent around 8.30 am. The Meteorological Office has expressed the possibility of the maximum temperature being around 36 degrees Celsius.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Rain in Ranchi

It is raining heavily in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. It was raining heavily here at around 4:30 in the morning along with thunder. The sky had cleared a bit after the rain.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Waterlogging due to rain in Patna

Waterlogging was seen in Bihar’s capital Patna due to heavy rains.

#WATCH , Waterlogging witnessed in Bihar’s Patna due to heavy rainfall in the region.(Visuals from Boring Road) pic.twitter.com/E9c602KlCe

— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Thousands affected by floods in Assam

Thousands of people continue to be affected due to floods in Assam’s Barpeta district, though the overall flood situation in the state is improving gradually. People are taking shelter on the roads and in relief camps as their houses are submerged. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 37 villages under three revenue circles – Chenga, Sarthebari and Barpeta – are battling floods.

#WATCH , Thousands of people in Barpeta district of Assam continue to remain affected due to floods, even as the overall flood situation in the state is improving gradually. People take shelter on roads and relief camps as their houses remain inundated. As per Assam State… pic.twitter.com/eFCerqYcPP

— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rains cause water logging in Patna

After heavy rains in Patna, the capital of Bihar, rain water accumulated in many localities of the city from roads to houses. Due to this people had to face special problems. Apart from Kankarbagh, Chandmari Road, Bhootnath, Kumkum Singh Lane of Langartoli, Ramgoolam Chowk located at Gandhi Maidan, JP Golambar, Bazar Samiti Road etc. have become equal to the road on the road. Meanwhile, life has been affected due to the ongoing rains.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Rain in many parts of Delhi

It is raining in many parts of the city in Delhi.

#WATCH , Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city (Visuals from Akshardham) pic.twitter.com/hXjUbK621q

— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain likely in Karnataka

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) has predicted heavy rains over the next 10 days in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. KSNDMC said in a statement that the coastal districts may receive moderate to heavy rainfall ie 64.5 mm to 115 mm. Whereas, in the same period, some places may receive heavy rainfall up to 244.4 mm.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain warning in Rajasthan



The Meteorological Department has today issued a warning of extremely heavy rain in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi and heavy rain in Banswara, Baran, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Udaipur, Nagaur and Pali.