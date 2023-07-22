Weather Forecast: Heavy rains in many states of the country, Meteorological Department issued alert, heavy rains in these districts

Monsoon rains have become a disaster in many states including Delhi to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu Kashmir, Maharashtra, Punjab. The river-pond has been filled due to torrential rains. Rain water is entering people’s houses. Not only this, people are also losing their lives due to heavy rains and rain related activities. Many rivers including Ganga, Yamuna are in spate. In the past, due to heavy rains in Delhi, people had to face floods. Due to Yamuna water entering the low-lying areas, people had to take shelter in relief camps. Meanwhile, there is news that once again the water level of Yamuna is increasing. Yamuna water is flowing above the danger mark.

heavy rain in maharashtraIt is raining heavily in many areas of Maharashtra. Due to heavy rains in the Yavatmal area of ​​the state, the roads have become ponds. Due to continuous rains, water logging is being seen at many places. People are facing a lot of trouble due to heavy rains. Life has been badly affected. Waist-length water is flowing on the roads. Due to the incessant rains, rain water has entered people’s homes. Same was the condition of Mumbai as well. Due to heavy rains, which led to water-logging in low-lying areas, traffic was blocked in the city and its suburbs. Heavy rains lashed most parts of the city and suburbs, causing water-logging in low-lying areas like Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar and Chembur.

#WATCH , Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Yavatmal due to incessant rains in the region. pic.twitter.com/3iARiiBfbI

— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023



Heavy rain in Goa, Meteorological Department issued alertIt is raining heavily in Goa as well. Due to the rain since last Thursday, a flood-like situation has arisen in many low-lying areas. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Goa till 24 July. The Indian Meteorological Department’s Panaji center in North Goa has recorded 1780.7 mm of rain since June 1 this year, while the Mormugao center in South Goa has recorded 1656.0 mm of rain. In view of the heavy rains, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert till July 24.

114 dams full of water in RajasthanIt is raining heavily in Rajasthan too. Due to rain, 114 dams are either full or they are overflowing. According to the information, against the total water storage capacity of 12,580.03 million cubic meters of small and big dams and anicuts in the state, till July 18, 7512.03 MCM water has been stored. Officials of the Meteorological Department have said that Mount Abu in the state received maximum rainfall of 1418 mm this year. The maximum rainfall of 530 mm was received in Muthana of Pali district in a single day. Out of the total 690 dams in the state, 114 dams are either full or overflowing.

IMD’s alert regarding heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh Monsoon shower has become a disaster in Himachal Pradesh as well. Due to heavy rains in the state for the past several days, rivers and ponds are in spate. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has said that today i.e. on Saturday, there may be heavy to very heavy rains in many areas. The local meteorological department has issued an orange alert for the state on Saturday. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at some places from July 23 to July 25. According to the Meteorological Department, very heavy rainfall is expected at different places in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts of the state on Saturday. On the other hand, there may be heavy rains in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

Yamuna’s water level again above the danger markHere in the country’s capital Delhi, the Yamuna river is once again flowing above the danger mark. The water level of Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Significantly, after flowing above the danger mark for the last eight days, the water level of Yamuna had come down below the danger mark at eight o’clock on Tuesday night. It decreased to 205.22 meters at 5 am on Wednesday, after which the water level started rising again and it started flowing above the danger mark.

Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslideDue to heavy rains, the condition of many areas of Jammu and Kashmir is also in trouble. A batch of over 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims had left for Kashmir on Saturday morning from the base camp, but were stopped at Ramban, blocking the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to heavy rains and landslides. Landslides due to rain have been reported in Mehar and Dalwas areas on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. This is the only road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country in all seasons. Here, the Meteorological Department says that there may be light to moderate rain with thunder in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to heavy rainfall and landslides at various places in Ramban, clearance work underway(Video source – J&K Traffic Police) pic.twitter.com/yo0ZXUGtlZ

— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023



Three injured, seven houses damaged in rain-related incidents in OdishaAt least three people were injured and seven houses were damaged in rain-related incidents in Odisha on Friday. The officers provided this information. Road connectivity to states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was affected for some time due to submergence of National Highway 316 near Montu in Malkangiri district due to rains in the state, a revenue department official said. He told that later the traffic was restored after the water receded on the road. A huge branch of a tree fell during the weekly market in Maithili block of Malkangiri, injuring three people, including two women, the official said.