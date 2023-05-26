Weather Forecast: It will rain in Delhi, know the weather condition of other states including Bihar-Jharkhand

It will rain in Delhi

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky and light rain with thunder at one or two places in Delhi on Saturday. The department has also expressed the possibility of the maximum and minimum temperature being around 37 degree and 22 degree Celsius respectively on Saturday.

Maximum temperature in Delhi 34.5 degree Celsius

The maximum temperature in the national capital Delhi was recorded at 34.5 degree Celsius on Friday, which is five notches below normal. This information has been given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chance of rain in Bihar and Jharkhand

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rains in some areas of Rajasthan on 26, 28 and 29 May. According to the department, there is a possibility of rain in West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand during the next 2 days. Light to moderate rain can be seen in these states.

Lightning havoc in Rajasthan, 12 people died

Chinmayi Gopal (District Collector, Tonk, Rajasthan) said that a total of 12 deaths have been reported so far in different areas of the district due to strong wind, rain and lightning. Some livestock loss and damage to houses have also been reported. It is our endeavor that by conducting the survey, the assistance amount should be made available to the people as soon as possible.

Rain with strong wind in many areas of Ahmedabad before the semi-finals of IPL

Before the semi-finals of IPL, it is raining with strong wind in many areas of Ahmedabad. Suddenly the weather here has changed which has brought relief from the heat.

Yatris will be able to visit Sri Hemkund Sahib tomorrow

Due to bad weather and snowfall in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, the yatra was stopped by the administration for the last two days. Today the weather is clear. The sevadars of the district administration and the trust cleared the snow from the glacier and the steps leading to the temple. If the weather is clear then the pilgrims will be able to visit Sri Hemkund Sahib tomorrow.

It will rain in Pakur

In the next 3 hours, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of thundershowers with surface wind (wind speed: 40-50) and light to moderate thunder in Pakur and surrounding areas of Jharkhand.

Monsoon rains expected to be below normal in June

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted normal monsoon for the entire season, saying that the country is expected to receive less than normal rainfall in June. D Shivanand Pai, head of the IMD’s Environment Monitoring and Research Center (EMRC), said June was above normal in most parts of the country except some areas of south peninsular India, northwest India, far north India and northeast India. It is expected to rain less. There is a possibility of more rain than normal in Northeast India.

Heavy rain in the capital Ranchi

It was cloudy in the afternoon in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Along with thick clouds, strong winds along with heavy rains have also made the weather very pleasant.

Forecast of rain in Delhi

Light rain is expected in Delhi today with the maximum temperature hovering around 36 degree Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the city witnessed thunderstorm and rain yesterday as the minimum temperature settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

Heavy rain in UP

Due to the Western Disturbance in UP, once again the weather has taken a turn. In Lucknow, strong winds are making us feel cold since morning. The sun is hidden in the dark clouds because of the rain. The weather has become pleasant due to rain. While the heat wave has completely ended due to rain and thunderstorms in the state, there has been a drop in the temperature.

Weather pattern changed in Bihar

The mood of the weather has changed in Bihar. In many districts, people were troubled by the sun. But, the change in the weather has given some relief. People are constantly facing the ravages of the weather. The high temperature bothered the people. At the same time, pre-monsoon rains can give relief to the people from the heat.

Destruction due to strong storm in Jharkhand

Due to the sudden change in the weather yesterday afternoon, the people of Jharkhand have got some respite from the heat. Whereas in Hazaribagh, Palamu, Simdega, Garhwa, Chatra, incidents of strong storm, rain and thunderclap were witnessed. Due to the storm and rain here, the walls of many houses were broken, while more than 100 trees were also uprooted.