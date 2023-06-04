Weather Forecast: It will rain in these states including Delhi, from this day there will be severe heat in North India

Light rain in parts of Delhi

Light rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, making the weather pleasant. Due to rain, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.7 degree Celsius, six notches below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.(Language)

Reason rain in gujarat

It rained in many parts of Gujarat including Ahmedabad today i.e. on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department estimates that there may be light rain in different areas of the state till the morning of June 6. The reason for the rains in the state is the cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas. The IMD also said that by Friday morning, strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are likely to prevail in all the districts.

temperature will rise

IMD Senior Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar has said that due to Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of light rain in the Western Himalayan region in the next 4-5 days. Very light rain is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi NCR in the next two days. After this the temperature is expected to rise.

Light rainfall activity is expected over the western Himalayan region over the next 4-5 days due to a Western disturbance over Iran. Very light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi NCR in the next two days. After this temperature is expected to rise:

Many people died in Rajasthan



Four people, including a child, were killed and three others injured due to heavy rain and thunderstorm in Rajasthan last night. In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rains with thunderstorm and hail were recorded in some parts of the eastern parts and in some parts of the western parts of Rajasthan. A spokesman of the Meteorological Department said that till 08:30 am today, till 08:30 am, there was 6 cm of rain in Boli of Sawai Madhopur, 5 cm in Sumerpur of Pali, 5 cm in Ghadsana of Sriganganagar, 5 cm in Shergarh of Jodhpur, 4 cm in Pokaran of Jaisalmer. , 4 cm in Chittorgarh, 4 cm in Mavli in Udaipur, 4 cm in Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand and 3 cm to 1 cm in many other places. (Language)

Chance of rain with thunder in many parts of Gumla



There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of Gumla district during the next 3 to 4 hours.

weather warnings

How will be the weather in Delhi



The country’s capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius this morning, which is three notches below normal. India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information. The IMD has forecast mainly cloudy skies or light rain during the day. According to the department, the maximum temperature in the city can be around 35 degree Celsius.

How will the weather be in the coming days



Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka during next few days, according to IMD. There may be different activities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

chance of thunderstorms



According to IMD, there is a possibility of thunderstorm with strong winds in Rajasthan during the next 3 days.

probability of rain in Delhi



According to IMD reports, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with strong winds in Delhi and surrounding areas today.

Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds likely in Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD

People in Bihar are troubled by the heat



The weather pattern has changed once again in Bihar. In many districts, people were troubled by the scorching sun. But, meanwhile, the change in the weather has given some relief. People are constantly facing the ravages of the weather. People faced a lot of trouble due to high temperature. After which it rained in many places. If reports are to be believed then today once again strong sunlight can haunt people.