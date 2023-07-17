Weather Forecast: Jharkhand will rain due to low pressure, know the weather condition of other states including UP-Bihar

weather forecast jharkhand and chhattisgarh

Weather Forecast: According to Skymet, a private organization providing meteorological information, the area of ​​low pressure is now over western parts of Jharkhand and adjoining northern Chhattisgarh and northern interior Odisha. The cyclonic circulation associated with it is seen extending to the mid-tropospheric level, tilting southwest with height. It will move in west-northwest direction towards North Chhattisgarh.

weather forecast rajasthan

According to Skymet, the Monsoon Trough is passing through the center of low pressure area of ​​Ganganagar, Churu, Gwalior, Satna, Balasore and then southeastwards across East Central Bay of Bengal. By Tuesday i.e. July 18, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Northwest Bengal.

weather forecast himachal pradesh and uttarakhand

According to Skymet, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain over Southeast Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands Along with rain, there are chances of heavy rains at some places.

Weather Forecast up and delhi

According to Skymet, light to moderate rains may occur over West Central Uttar Pradesh, parts of Delhi, Haryana, North Punjab, South Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Telangana, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Kerala Is. There is a possibility of light rain in North and Northeast Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

weather forecast andhra pradesh

According to the information given by Amaravati Meteorological Center, there may be heavy rains at different places in the north coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from July 17 to 21. The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms along with lightning in the north coastal areas of the state, Yanam (part of Union Territory of Puducherry) and south coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh in the next five days. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

weather forecast delhi ncr

At present, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of intermittent rains in Delhi. Moderate rain may occur in the capital on 18 and 19 July. During this, the maximum temperature can drop to 32 to 33 degrees. At the same time, the minimum temperature is also likely to be around 25 to 26 degrees. There are chances of light rain from 20 to 22 July.

weather forecast uttarakhand

The rainy season continues in Uttarakhand. In the latest forecast, the Dehradun Meteorological Center has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for rain in all 13 districts. The Meteorological Department issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for rain on July 18 for Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Kumaon region.

weather forecast himchal pradesh

Ashutosh Garg (Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh) said that the monsoon will remain active for the next two days. An alert has also been issued by the Meteorological Department. One local has died and 3 people have been injured due to the flood at around 3-4 am today. Private property has also been damaged. A relief amount of Rs 1 lakh has been given to the relatives of the deceased. Those whose houses have been damaged will also be given Rs 1 lakh each. Further damage is being assessed in the state.

weather forecast jharkhand

According to meteorologist Abhishek Anand, Odisha has become the main center of the low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is expected in the adjoining region of Odisha. While there is a possibility of good rain in some parts of Jharkhand including Dhanbad adjacent to Bengal.

weather forecast uttar pradesh

The Meteorological Department has once again issued an alert for heavy rain. A warning has also been issued regarding lightning. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Uttar Pradesh till July 22.