Weather Forecast LIVE: Alert issued in Bihar, know the weather condition of other states including UP-Delhi

Weather Forecast LIVE: Severe heat expected in Bihar, heat wave red alert

The Meteorological Department has released the forecast of the hottest summer of this season in Bihar on Friday. The department has issued Red, Orange and Yellow alerts simultaneously for this. Red alert has been issued for Banka, Aurangabad, Nawada, Bhabua and Rohtas and Orange alert has been issued for Jehanabad, Arwal, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Buxar and Patna. Yellow alert continues for East Champaran, Gopalganj and Siwan.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Pre-monsoon and monsoon rains in Jharkhand after June 19

People are waiting for rain in Jharkhand. There is a possibility of pre-monsoon and monsoon rains starting after June 19, but the state is not going to get any respite from the heat this whole month. The Meteorological Department has given this information in its forecast. Abhishek Kumar, head of the regional center of the Meteorological Department located in Ranchi, said that according to the forecast made by the department, there is no hope of getting relief from the heat till June 29.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Cyclonic storm likely to weaken

The IMD said that the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy was concentrated over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya at 2:30 am last night. It is expected to move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm by morning of June 16 and into a depression over south Rajasthan by the same evening.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Chance of very heavy rain at some places

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains with very heavy falls at a few places are very likely over the Kutch region of Gujarat. The wind speed can exceed 100 km per hour in Saurashtra and Kutch region. The sea condition was very rough with high waves over the Northeast Arabian Sea. Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Weather Forecast LIVE: The intensity of rain will increase in Rajasthan

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of some heavy rains with light to moderate rains over the rest of Northeast India. Light to moderate rains may occur over Gujarat region, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh parts of Punjab and Southwest Rajasthan. From June 16, the intensity of rain will increase over Southwest and West Rajasthan and there may be heavy rains at places.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Chance of light rain here

According to Skymet Weather, light rain is likely at 1 or 2 places over Haryana, North Rajasthan, parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha and Marathwada.