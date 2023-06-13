Weather Forecast Live: ‘Biparjoy’ can cause havoc, alert regarding cyclone, it may rain here today

Weather Forecast Live: Delhi’s maximum temperature is 41.2 degree Celsius

It was a scorching heat in Delhi on Monday and the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degree Celsius, one degree above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal. The humidity level remained between 40 to 67 percent. The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky in Delhi with strong surface winds during the day on Tuesday. During this time the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 41 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius respectively.

Weather Forecast Live: Delhi will get relief from the heat

According to private forecasting agency Skymet Weather, Delhiites can expect some respite from the scorching heat in the coming days as light rain is expected in the national capital on Thursday and Friday under the influence of fast-moving cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea.

Weather Forecast Live: 3 teams from Center have come to us: Relief Commissioner

Alok Kumar Pandey (Relief Commissioner, Gujarat) said that in view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the state government, the central government is on alert. We have 12 NDRF teams and they are deployed in Kutch, Porbandar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Rajkot districts. 3 teams from the center have come to us and they have been kept in reserve in Rajkot, Gandhidham, Kutch.

Weather Forecast Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that during the cyclone, there is a possibility of wind blowing at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour in Gujarat. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that rescue teams are ensuring the safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable places in the path of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. The Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the preparedness of the Central and Gujarat governments to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclone. There is a possibility of this cyclone affecting Pakistan as well.

Weather Forecast Live: It may rain here

According to private forecasting agency Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains may occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Saurashtra and Kutch. Light to moderate rains are likely over Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, North East Bihar, South Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Weather Forecast Live: Dusty storm with light rain expected here

According to private forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light rain with dust storm is expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan. Light rain is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Interior Karnataka. The sea condition will be rough to very rough along Gujarat and North Maharashtra coast.