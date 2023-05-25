Weather Forecast LIVE: Chances of hailstorm in UP, Bihar’s weather continues to change, know the condition of other states

Bihar’s weather will continue to change

More changes will continue in the weather of Bihar. An alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department regarding this. The weather has taken a turn in Bihar since Tuesday and rains and thunderstorms have knocked before the monsoon. Here trees were uprooted at many places due to storm and rain. At the same time, more than a dozen deaths have occurred due to lightning within a single day. Due to the change in the weather of Bihar since Tuesday, heavy rains and thunderstorms caused havoc in many areas. It rained with strong wind in the districts of Kosi-Seemanchal, East Bihar and North Bihar. Orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department in view of the possibility of rain and hailstorm in Araria-Kishanganj in East and West Champaran, Seemanchal.

How will be the weather in UP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain at most places in Uttar Pradesh today and tomorrow and at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday. The day temperature may drop by four to six degrees Celsius. Due to this, people who have been facing temperature above 40 degree for the last several days will get relief. The forecast for Lucknow is for a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers in some areas in the afternoon and evening. The maximum and minimum temperature in the state capital today is expected to be 36 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively.