Weather Forecast LIVE: Chances of rain in these states, know the weather condition of other states including Bihar-Jharkhand

Light to moderate rain and dust storm expected

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is likely over Western Himalayas, parts of Punjab, South Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep. Light to moderate rain and dust storm are expected in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Chance of light rain here

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Light rain may occur at one or two places over West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and northern parts of Gujarat, South Madhya Maharashtra.

May rain in Rajasthan broke 100 years record

Rajasthan received a record 62.4 mm of rainfall in May, which is the highest rainfall in the last 100 years for this month in the desert state. The Meteorological Department says that the state receives an average of 13.6 mm of rain in May, but this time due to several western disturbances and other reasons, it rained from drizzle to heavy rains. According to him, a total of 62.4 mm of rain has been recorded in this month, which has been the highest in the last 100 years in May.

Rain continues in Haryana, Punjab

It rained again in many parts of Haryana and Punjab, due to which the minimum temperature remained below the normal temperature of this season. Due to the rain, the weather has remained pleasant.