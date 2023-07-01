Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain alert in Jharkhand, know the weather condition of other states including UP-Bihar

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain likely in Bihar, West Bengal

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Southeast Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are likely over parts of Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Light rain expected in Chhattisgarh, Odisha

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, North East India, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. On the other hand, light rain may occur at 1 or 2 places over Central and West Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Tamil Nadu, parts of Interior Karnataka and Telangana and Kutch.