Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain will occur in these states, know how the weather is going to be today

cyclonic circulation in East Bihar

According to Skymet Weather, a cyclonic circulation is over East Bihar and adjoining areas. A trough is going from East Bihar to Odisha. A cyclonic circulation is over the Bay of South West Bengal. This can have an effect on the weather.

Chance of heavy rain here

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is likely over Northeast India. Light to moderate rain with heavy falls at a few places over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On the other hand, light to moderate rains are expected over Tamil Nadu, Konkan and Goa, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Lakshadweep, Northeast Bihar, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Northwest Uttar Pradesh.

Light rain expected at some places

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of dust storm in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. Light rain may occur at a few places over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and 1 or 2 places over Madhya Pradesh. Strong winds can blow along Maharashtra and Gujarat coast. High waves can rise in the sea along Gujarat and Maharashtra coast.

rain on south coast of gujarat

According to Skymet Weather, the rain activities are expected to start over the south coast of Gujarat and may intensify gradually.