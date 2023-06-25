Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, know the weather condition of other states including Bihar-Jharkhand

The weather took a turn in Delhi

The weather has taken a turn in Delhi. Due to heavy rains in many areas of the national capital, there is relief from the scorching heat.

#WATCH Delhi: There was a change in the weather in the national capital. It rained heavily in many parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/WjSacZrNy3

weather changed due to rain

The weather pattern has changed due to rain in many states of North India including Delhi. It is estimated that in the next 24 hours, there may be moderate to heavy rains in parts of Odisha, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.