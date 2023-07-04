Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rains may occur in these states, know the weather condition of other states including UP-Bihar

Weather Forecast LIVE: ‘Red Alert’ issued for two districts of Kerala

Amid heavy rains in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a ‘red alert’ for July 4 for two districts of the state. The IMD issued a ‘red alert’ for Idukki and Kannur districts for Tuesday. Apart from this, the department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for Tuesday for the remaining 10 districts out of 12 in the state. An ‘Orange Alert’ has been issued for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Wednesday.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Pleasant weather in Mumbai

After incessant rains and overcast skies in Mumbai for the past few days, there was sunshine in some parts on Monday. Similar weather is going to prevail on Tuesday as well. The Mumbai Center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “moderate rain in the city and suburbs” in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain may also occur at some places.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rains may occur in these states

According to Skymet Weather, moderate to heavy rain is likely over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala during the next 24 hours. Whereas Lakshadweep, Konkan and Goa, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast Bihar may receive some heavy rains with light to moderate rains. Light to moderate rains may occur over Northeast India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, South Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. Light rain may occur over parts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.