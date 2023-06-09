Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rains started in Kerala with the onset of monsoon, yellow alert issued in nine districts

Heavy rains started in Kerala with the onset of monsoon, yellow alert issued in nine districts

With the onset of monsoon in Kerala on Thursday, heavy rains have started in some parts of the state. ‘Yellow Alert’ has been issued in nine districts of Kerala and ‘Orange Alert’ in one by the India Meteorological Department.

People of India will soon get relief from the scorching heat

The people of India are expected to get relief from the scorching heat soon. The reason for this is that the monsoon has knocked in Kerala and now it has started moving towards the Bay of Bengal, due to which there are chances of rains soon in East and North India including South-West India.

Weather Report: Monsoon has finally arrived in Kerala, it will rain soon in Bihar-Jharkhand and UP

Increase in temperature in North-West India



Dr. Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist of IMD Delhi told that there will be an increase in the temperature in North-West India. Heat wave continues in Eastern India and Uttar Pradesh. Heat wave warning has been issued in Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal… Heavy rains may occur in Kerala in the next 3-4 days.

Monsoon knocks in India



Monsoon has knocked in India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the arrival of monsoon in Kerala.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 23.9 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the capital Delhi was recorded at 23.9 degree Celsius this morning, which is four notches below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information. According to IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi today is expected to be around 40 degree Celsius, while strong surface winds are likely to blow during the day. (Language)

Biparjoy will move towards north west

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Severe Cyclonic Storm BIPARJOY lay centered over east central Arabian Sea at 5:30 am IST of 08 June, about 860 km west-southwest of Goa, 910 km southwest of Mumbai. It will intensify further and move north-northwest

severe heat in UP



The havoc of the scorching heat is being seen in the weather of UP. After the effect of Western Disturbance is over in the state, the period of thunderstorms and rains is over. Due to this, along with the day, an increase in the night temperature has also been registered. At the same time, there is a possibility of the sun spewing fire for three days from today. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert regarding this.

Monsoon will come late in Jharkhand



This time monsoon is going to come late in Jharkhand. According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heat wave in many districts of the state till June 12. Along with this, it has been told that there is a possibility of monsoon in the state till June 20.