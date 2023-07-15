Weather Forecast Live: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for today in Delhi, situation worsens due to floods in Assam

Weather Forecast Live: Rain wreaks havoc in Himachal

After evacuating 60,000 tourists safely in Himachal Pradesh, the police is conducting a search operation by reaching out to remote areas to trace others. Due to heavy rains, many parts of the state are affected by floods and landslides. Roads are blocked and there is a lot of damage to property. Acting Director General of Police Satwant Atwal said that rescue operations are underway and police teams are going to remote areas to search for the trapped people, where roads are blocked due to floods and landslides.

Weather Forecast Live: ‘Yellow’ alert for five days in Mumbai

Moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighboring suburbs on Friday after light rains for the past one week, leading to water-logging at some places, affecting traffic. According to a civic official, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning for Mumbai on Friday, expressing the possibility of heavy rains at different places. According to the official, in the “District Forecast and Warning” released for the next five days, the IMD has changed the predicted ‘Green’ alert to ‘Yellow’ alert for Mumbai.

Weather Forecast Live: Flood situation worsens in Assam, more than 67,000 people affected in 17 districts

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday with the water level of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, rising above the danger mark at several places, affecting a population of over 67,000 in 17 districts of the state. According to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 67,689 people were affected by the floods on Friday, compared to 41,000 a day earlier. It was told that no death was reported due to floods on Friday and the total number of dead remains seven. The bulletin informed that the number of affected districts has increased to 17 and these include Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar Tamulpur and Tinsukia . A day before this, the number of affected districts was 10.

Weather Forecast Live: Meteorological Department issued ‘yellow’ alert in Delhi for Saturday

The Meteorological Department office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for moderate rain and thundershowers in Delhi on Saturday. Light rain occurred on Friday in many areas of the National Capital Region, including Laxmi Nagar, Ayanagar, Lodhi Road, Mungeshpur and some areas of East Delhi. Apart from this, light drizzle occurred in other areas including Lutyens’ Zone Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast that light to moderate rain is expected in Delhi on Saturday. IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city.