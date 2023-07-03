Weather Forecast LIVE: It will rain heavily in many districts of Bihar, know the weather condition of other states

Monsoon slows down in many areas including Ranchi

The pace of monsoon has slowed down a bit in many districts of Jharkhand, but monsoon is active in Santal. Due to the active monsoon, good rains have been recorded in the districts of Santal. According to reports, the Rajmahal of Sahibganj has received more than 198 mm of rain. It rained around 80 mm in Jamua. Other places of Santal Pargana have received around 40-50 mm of rain. Monsoon speed is weak in central Jharkhand including the capital.

There will be heavy rain in many districts of Bihar

There is a possibility of good rain in Bihar for the next three days. During this, there are chances of more rain than normal in the state. In the next 24 hours, the maximum rainfall is expected in the parts of north-central and north-east. If IMD is to be believed, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Motihari, Kishanganj, Sirhasa, Supaul and Araria districts.