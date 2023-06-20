Weather Forecast LIVE: It will rain in Jharkhand, know the weather condition of other states including UP-Bihar

Jharkhand Weather

Monsoon entered some places of Godda, Sahibganj, Pakur and Dumka in Jharkhand. Along with this, changes in the weather also started to appear. People have got relief from the scorching heat due to drizzle in many other districts including the capital Ranchi. On the other hand, it started raining in Latehar with strong thunderstorms. Many trees have fallen due to the strong wind. According to the Meteorological Center, from June 20, there may be wind and rain in many parts of the state. At the same time, the wind speed can also be 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. The maximum temperature may also drop due to rain and wind.

Monsoon knocks in many districts of South Bengal

The southwest monsoon knocked in many districts of South Bengal on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that conditions have become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into southern parts of the state during the next two-three days resulting in moderate rains over isolated parts of the state. Heavy rain may occur in some areas.

it will rain heavily

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains may occur over Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, West Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells are likely over Northeast Bihar, Coastal Odisha, parts of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka and Western Himalayas. On the other hand, light to moderate rains can be seen in parts of Northeast India, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Delhi NCR, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

