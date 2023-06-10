Weather Forecast Live: Monsoon advances, it will rain in these states today, know the weather of your area

Weather Forecast Live Bihar: Weather of Bihar

The severe heatwave in Bihar is forecast to continue for the next two days. On Friday, only some areas in East Bihar got relief from the scorching heat. A cyclonic circulation has formed in this region. There is a possibility of rain at some places in this region especially in Kishanganj and Araria for the next two days.

Weather Forecast Live: Southwest Monsoon likely to advance further

Sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are expected to get respite from the heat wave due to the possibility of further advance of Southwest Monsoon. However, people in the southern districts of the state are likely to continue to grapple with severe heat wave till June 13, officials said. However, due to rain on Friday afternoon in Kolkata and its surrounding districts, there was some respite from the heat. The weather office has forecast pre-monsoon rains in the sub-Himalayan districts of the state.

Weather Forecast Live: It will rain in the northeastern states

Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance towards all northeastern states and West Bengal and Sikkim within two days. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely over Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram in the next three days and Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the next five days due to the onset of monsoon in the northeastern states. Sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal – Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar and Sikkim are expected to receive heavy rain till June 10 and then very heavy rain till June 13.

Weather Forecast Live: It will rain in these states today

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, East Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep.

Weather Forecast Live: Dust storm will run in some parts of Delhi NCR

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan and Goa, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. On the other hand, there are chances of light rain with dust storm and thunder in some parts of North West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR.

with language input