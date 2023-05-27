Weather Forecast LIVE: Rain in Delhi-NCR, know the weather of other states including Bihar-Jharkhand

Rain in Delhi-NCR

The rain has changed the weather pattern in Delhi-NCR. Strong winds will blow here at a speed of 40-70 Kmph in the next two hours. Due to the change in the weather, people have got relief from the heat. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky and light rain with thunder at one or two places in Delhi on Saturday. The department has also expressed the possibility of the maximum and minimum temperature being around 37 degree and 22 degree Celsius respectively on Saturday.

#WATCH , Delhi witnesses a sudden change in weather and receives rainfall this morning. Visuals from near India Gate. pic.twitter.com/U3wPWy0r4W

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



Dust storm expected here

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with dust storm in parts of Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. There are chances of light to moderate rain in the upper reaches of Western Himalayas and snowfall at one or two places in the higher mountain peaks.

Weather of Bihar and Jharkhand

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain likely over Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala Is. Light rain may occur at one or two places in Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. Light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places over Northeast India and Sikkim.