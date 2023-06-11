Weather Forecast LIVE: Severe cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ moves ahead, it may rain in these states

Weather Forecast LIVE: Severe Cyclone Biperjoy is moving ahead

According to Skymet Weather, a very severe cyclone Biparjoy is over East Central Arabian Sea. The cyclone is moving at a speed of 9 km per hour. The sea surface temperature is still 31 degrees. The vertical wind share is also less. It may continue to move in the north-northeast direction till the morning of June 12. After this it will move in the north-west direction.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Area of ​​cyclonic winds over parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha

According to Skymet Weather, Western Disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over Uttarakhand. A cyclonic circulation is over South Chhattisgarh and adjoining parts of Odisha. A cyclonic circulation at lower levels is over East Bihar.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Chance of rain in some parts of Rajasthan

According to the Meteorological Department, due to cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, it may rain in some parts of Rajasthan next week. According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is slowly moving towards the north. There is a strong possibility of it reaching Pakistan coast in the morning of June 16 as a severe cyclonic storm. According to this, due to the effect of the above system, there is a possibility of rain activities in the southern and western parts of the state on June 14-15. During this, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur division.

Weather Forecast LIVE: It may rain here

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is likely over Northeast India and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal with light to moderate rains with heavy rains at 121 stations. Light to moderate rains are likely over Coastal Odisha, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heatwave conditions in these states

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of light rain in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, Gujarat, Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are possible over parts of Bihar and heat wave conditions are possible at 1 or 2 places over Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.