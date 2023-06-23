Weather Forecast LIVE: The effect of monsoon will be seen in Jharkhand, dark clouds covered Lucknow, know the complete weather condition

Dark clouds in UP



It has been raining and cloudy in many districts of Uttar Pradesh for the last two days. Due to which people have got a lot of relief from the heat. Although the sun is coming out in between. According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon has knocked in other states including UP. The process of rain continues in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Monsoon will see an effect in Jharkhand



From June 24, the effect of monsoon will be visible in entire Jharkhand. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in most parts of the state on June 24, 25 and 26. Whereas, Jharkhand’s neighboring states Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are receiving monsoon rains. In such a situation, monsoon clouds are expected to reach the entire Jharkhand in 24 hours, due to which there is a possibility of rain in Jharkhand.