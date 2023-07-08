Weather Forecast LIVE: Torrential rain will occur in Delhi, know the weather condition of other states including Bihar-Jharkhand

Weather Forecast LIVE: Weather of Delhi

There is a possibility of moderate rain, thundershowers and strong winds in the national capital Delhi on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there may be torrential rains in some places. It is estimated that the minimum temperature of the city is expected to be 26 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be 32 degree Celsius.

Weather Forecast LIVE: It may rain heavily here

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in parts of Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, parts of Telangana, Vidarbha, South Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Scattered light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Southwest Rajasthan.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Chance of light rain here

Light to moderate rain over Northeast India, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, West Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, parts of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, according to Skymet Weather is likely to. Light rain may occur over North Rajasthan, Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka and Ladakh.