Weather Forecast LIVE: Weather patterns changed in Bihar, cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify

Cyclone Biparjoy moves north



According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm BIPARJOY passed over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea near latitude 12.5°N and longitude 66.0°E at 11:30 pm on 6 June. About 900km WSW from Goa. Whereas, it is very likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into SCS during next 6 hours.

Rapidly increasing cyclonic storm Biparjoy



The India Meteorological Department said that the low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea in South Porbandar in Gujarat may move northwest and turn into a cyclonic storm. This cyclonic storm will be called ‘Biparjoy’. This name is given by Bangladesh. The Meteorological Department said in a bulletin that at 08:30 am the low pressure area lay about 950 km west-southwest Goa, 1,100 km south-southwest Mumbai, 1,190 km south Porbandar and 1,490 km south Karachi in Pakistan. Was. It said that the pressure area is likely to move northwards and turn into a cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. The meteorological office said that the cyclonic storm is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow morning and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

Weather pattern changed in Bihar



The weather pattern has changed once again in Bihar. In many districts, people were troubled by the sun. But, the change in the weather has given some relief to the people. The people of Bihar are facing the brunt of the weather. The high temperature troubled the people, but after this it rained, due to which people got some relief. However, today again the strong sunlight is troubling the people here.