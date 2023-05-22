Weather Forecast LIVE: Weather will change in Delhi, know the weather condition of other states including UP-Bihar

New western disturbance will give relief from heat

The people of Delhi are suffering from the heat. According to the Meteorological Department, a new western disturbance can provide relief from the heat from May 24. Light rain and cloudy weather are expected for three to four days. The relative humidity level on Sunday ranged between 25 per cent to 74 per cent. The India Meteorological Department said the night temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

How will be the weather in Delhi today

The Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy sky and severe heatwave at different places in Delhi on Monday. The department has also predicted strong surface winds with a speed of 25-35 kmph during the day. The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.

Chances of rain in these states today

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains may occur over North East India and Kerala. Light to moderate rains may occur over South Coast of Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Sikkim and parts of Uttarakhand.

Chance of light rain in Rajasthan

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of light rain in Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Haryana and North Rajasthan on May 22. Some parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab may see rain. There is a possibility of heat wave in different areas in South-West Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, South Haryana, West Rajasthan and Vidarbha.