Weather Forecast: Monsoon progressing, possibility of heavy rains in Bengal till June 13, know the condition of your state

Heavy rain likely in North West Bengal

Sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are expected to get respite from the heat wave due to the possibility of further advance of Southwest Monsoon. The Meteorological Department says that the southern districts of the state will continue to struggle with the scorching heat till June 13. The weather office has forecast pre-monsoon rains in the sub-Himalayan districts of the state. Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance towards all northeastern states and West Bengal and Sikkim within two days. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is expected till June 13.

Schools to remain closed on June 10 due to heat wave in Goa

Amidst the scorching heat, the Goa government has announced a school holiday on Friday. The government has announced that all government schools up to higher secondary level will remain closed on June 10. Education Director Shailesh Jingde has issued a circular during the day announcing the closure of schools on Saturday. It has been said in the circular, due to the scorching heat and delay in monsoon in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to close all the institutions on June 10.

Monsoon advancing

Over parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and over southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal as well as parts of northeast states during the evening of 9th June Conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon. According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with heavy falls at a few places is possible over Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, East Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Heavy rains in Guwahati lead to water-logging in the city

#WATCH Guwahati: Heavy rains led to water-logging in the city. pic.twitter.com/1c4bojpDUd

Biparjoy off Indian shores, no visible impact

IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said- Biparjoy is away from Indian coasts, so there is no direct impact, but indirectly strong wind speed will start near Gujarat coast… We are advising fishermen to stay away from Central Arabian Sea Do not go to the North Arabian Sea on 13th and 15th in Sagar.

#WATCH , ",#Biparjoy is away from Indian coasts, therefore there is no direct impact but indirectly squally wind speed will commence near Gujarat coast…We are advising fishermen not to venture into the central Arabian Sea till the 13th & north Arabian Sea till the 15th," says… pic.twitter.com/yMvSS2Kvew

How will be the weather in Jharkhand



According to IMD Weather, there is no significant synoptic system prevailing in Jharkhand. At the same time, the cyclonic circulation over East Central Bay of Bengal off the Myanmar coast persists up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level.

jharkhand weather

Hot weather expected in Delhi for next few days



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear sky and dry weather with scorching heat for the next few days in Delhi. Although the department has predicted no heat wave for at least a week, but heat wave-like conditions may prevail at some places in the city. (Language)

How will the weather be in the country



According to Skymet Weather, the severe cyclone Biparjoy will turn into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the next several hours. It will continue to move in the north direction for some time and then take a turn in the north-northwest direction. Whereas, during the next several hours, light to moderate rains are possible over Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Kerala.

Heatwave alert in many states



Apart from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, the Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert with severe heat for two to four days in some parts of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Issuing a yellow alert, the IMD has appealed to the people to be careful while leaving the house from 10:00 am to 4:30 am.

Monsoon reaches Kerala coast



Monsoon reached Kerala coast with heavy rains. With this, the wait for monsoon has ended across the country. Today it is expected to reach Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. According to the department, by June 10, the monsoon will reach Maharashtra and hit the Bengal border.