Weather Forecast: Rain in Delhi-NCR, hail in Uttarakhand, know the weather of other states including Bihar-Jharkhand

rain in delhi ncr

It is raining in Delhi-NCR. The weather has become pleasant due to rain, people have also got relief from the scorching heat.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: It rained at many places in Noida. (Video is from Noida Sector-9) pic.twitter.com/NZ8RGUpI0E

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 30, 2023



Dust storm will blow in many areas of Haryana

The weather can take a turn in Haryana’s Hisar, Hansi, Siwani, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhel, Kosli, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal and surrounding areas. IMD estimates that light to moderate wind with a speed of 30 to 60 km/h can blow in these areas. The Meteorological Department has said that dust storms can also occur in many areas.

Thunderstorms/Duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana): RWFC New Delhi (IMD) pic.twitter.com/tJtgdAO0xz

— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023



Hail fell with rain in Dehradun

In Uttarakhand, there was rain and hailstorm with strong winds on Tuesday in Dehradun and its surrounding areas. Here in the afternoon, the weather took a turn and heavy hail fell with rain amid strong winds. These large-sized hailstones kept falling for a long time, due to which a white sheet was spread at many places for some time. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and hailstorm with thunderstorms till June 2 in Dehradun and its surrounding areas.

heavy rain in bengaluru

It is currently raining heavily in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

#WATCH , Karnataka: Heavy rain lashes several parts of Bengaluru city.(Visuals from Shivajinagara) pic.twitter.com/VNITcS6PHf

— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023



Heavy rain in Ranchi

The weather became pleasant in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rains. People have got relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department says that apart from Ranchi, it will also rain in Khunti, Gumla, Simdega, West Singhbhum.

Rain in Haryana, Punjab

Overnight rains in parts of Haryana and Punjab brought down the temperature. According to the Meteorological Department, it rained overnight in Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar in Haryana. It has been raining intermittently for the last 10 days in both the neighboring states and their capital Chandigarh and the temperature is being recorded below normal.

Jharkhand will rain in some time

It may rain in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega, West Singhbhum in the next few hours. In this regard, the Meteorological Department Ranchi has issued an alert.

jharkhand weather

Chance of rain in Delhi today

Due to pleasant weather in Delhi on Tuesday morning, Delhiites got some respite from the heat and the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 20.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal. The Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rain during the day.

Clear weather in Sri Hemkund Sahib

The weather is clear in Sri Hemkund Sahib. Devotees are reaching for pilgrimage. The administration and Sri Hemkund Sahib Trust have requested all senior citizens and small children not to travel till the snow melts.

#WATCH The weather is clear in Sri Hemkund Sahib. Devotees are reaching for pilgrimage. The administration and Sri Hemkund Sahib Trust have requested all senior citizens and small children not to travel till the snow melts. pic.twitter.com/XyQAhddmlU

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 30, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Weather of Chhattisgarh

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in some areas of Chhattisgarh. In many districts, the department has expressed the possibility of lightning accompanied by thunder and lightning and wind blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Orange alert issued in Madhya Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Tuesday in all the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh. There are chances of heavy rains with strong winds. Apart from this, the weather can also take a turn in the districts of many divisions including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur. Strong winds will blow and there may be light rain at some places.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Weather of Uttar Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding heavy dust storm and rain in Uttar Pradesh. Its effect can be seen more in the western part of the state. The process of thunderstorms and rain is expected to continue in the state till May 31.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Chance of heavy rain in Rajasthan

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rains in Rajasthan on Tuesday as well. The department said that during the last 24 hours, Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand and Erinpura in Pali recorded maximum rainfall of eight cm while hailstorm occurred at different places of the state.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Weather of Delhi

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the effect of fresh Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of rain and hailstorm with strong winds at some places in Delhi on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain below 40 degree Celsius till June 4.

Weather Forecast LIVE: There is a possibility of dust storm here

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of dust storm and scattered rain at isolated places over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. On the other hand, light rain and snow can be seen in Western Himalayas, Northeast India, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.

it will rain here

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places with light to moderate rains over Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.